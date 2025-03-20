Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza, Calls It ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’; Accuses West Of ‘Collusion In Genocide’

Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza, Calls It ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’; Accuses West Of ‘Collusion In Genocide’

Priyanka Gandhi has strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, calling them “cold-blooded murder” and accusing the Israeli government of blatant disregard for human life. Her remarks come amid growing international criticism of the escalating violence in the region.

Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza, Calls It ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’; Accuses West Of ‘Collusion In Genocide’

Priyanka Gandhi condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza as “cold-blooded murder,” accusing the government of disregarding human life.


Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has sharply criticized Israel’s recent airstrikes on Gaza, calling the attacks “cold-blooded murder.” In a statement shared on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Gandhi accused the Israeli government of disregarding human life.

“The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians, including 130 children, by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them,” she wrote, joining a growing international outcry against Israel’s military actions in the region. Her remarks follow the deadliest escalation of violence in Gaza since a ceasefire agreement took effect in January.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Western Powers

According to hospital officials cited by the Associated Press, Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of at least 413 Palestinians, including women and children. The Gaza health ministry reported over 660 people injured, with many still feared trapped beneath the debris of destroyed buildings.

Gandhi also criticized the response of Western nations, accusing them of complicity in the violence. “Whether Western powers choose to recognize this or acknowledge their collusion in the genocide of the Palestinian people, all citizens of the world who have a conscience (including many Israelis) see it,” she stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She went further, condemning Israel’s military actions as cowardly. “The more criminally the Israeli government acts, the more they reveal themselves for the cowards they truly are,” she added, asserting that Israel’s actions reflect an “inherent weakness and inability to face their own truth.”

Praises Palestinian Resilience

Despite the devastation in Gaza, Gandhi commended the Palestinian people’s resilience. “They have endured unimaginable suffering, yet their spirit remains resilient and unwavering,” she wrote, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

The renewed violence threatens the fragile ceasefire established in January. The ceasefire agreement had initially facilitated the release of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, negotiations for the release of the remaining 59 Israeli hostages have since stalled.

Hamas has demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as a condition for any further prisoner exchanges, while Israel has sought to extend the truce without making such concessions. The breakdown in talks has contributed to mounting tensions, culminating in the latest wave of airstrikes.

Also Read: What Is the Netzarim Corridor? Israel Reestablishing Control Over Strategic Route Dividing Gaza

Filed under

gaza Israeli Airstrikes priyanka gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi condemns

Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza, Calls It ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’; Accuses West Of ‘Collusion...
Israel is reestablishing

What Is the Netzarim Corridor? Israel Reestablishing Control Over Strategic Route Dividing Gaza
President Trump orders th

Why Is President Trump Shutting Down The U.S. Department of Education?
newsx

Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders
newsx

Israel Issues Last Warning To Hamas, Renews Ground Operations
newsx

Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is the Netzarim Corridor? Israel Reestablishing Control Over Strategic Route Dividing Gaza

What Is the Netzarim Corridor? Israel Reestablishing Control Over Strategic Route Dividing Gaza

Why Is President Trump Shutting Down The U.S. Department of Education?

Why Is President Trump Shutting Down The U.S. Department of Education?

Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders

Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders

Israel Issues Last Warning To Hamas, Renews Ground Operations

Israel Issues Last Warning To Hamas, Renews Ground Operations

Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability

Macron And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks, Gaza Ceasefire, And Regional Stability

Entertainment

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Lifestyle

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation