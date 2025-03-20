Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza, Calls It ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’; Accuses West Of ‘Collusion In Genocide’

Priyanka Gandhi has strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, calling them “cold-blooded murder” and accusing the Israeli government of blatant disregard for human life. Her remarks come amid growing international criticism of the escalating violence in the region.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has sharply criticized Israel’s recent airstrikes on Gaza, calling the attacks “cold-blooded murder.” In a statement shared on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Gandhi accused the Israeli government of disregarding human life.

“The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians, including 130 children, by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them,” she wrote, joining a growing international outcry against Israel’s military actions in the region. Her remarks follow the deadliest escalation of violence in Gaza since a ceasefire agreement took effect in January.

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Western Powers

According to hospital officials cited by the Associated Press, Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of at least 413 Palestinians, including women and children. The Gaza health ministry reported over 660 people injured, with many still feared trapped beneath the debris of destroyed buildings.

Gandhi also criticized the response of Western nations, accusing them of complicity in the violence. “Whether Western powers choose to recognize this or acknowledge their collusion in the genocide of the Palestinian people, all citizens of the world who have a conscience (including many Israelis) see it,” she stated.

She went further, condemning Israel’s military actions as cowardly. “The more criminally the Israeli government acts, the more they reveal themselves for the cowards they truly are,” she added, asserting that Israel’s actions reflect an “inherent weakness and inability to face their own truth.”

Praises Palestinian Resilience

Despite the devastation in Gaza, Gandhi commended the Palestinian people’s resilience. “They have endured unimaginable suffering, yet their spirit remains resilient and unwavering,” she wrote, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

The renewed violence threatens the fragile ceasefire established in January. The ceasefire agreement had initially facilitated the release of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, negotiations for the release of the remaining 59 Israeli hostages have since stalled.

Hamas has demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as a condition for any further prisoner exchanges, while Israel has sought to extend the truce without making such concessions. The breakdown in talks has contributed to mounting tensions, culminating in the latest wave of airstrikes.

