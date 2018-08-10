According to the Britain High Commission in New Delhi, people in the UK have a right to protest and demonstrate their views, provided they act within the law. A human right group with radical ideology, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has called out for a rally dubbed as "London Declaration" on an independence referendum for the Indian state of Punjab at Trafalgar Square in London on August 12.

Just a day after Ministry of External Affairs described the pro-Khalistan rally to be held in London as a “separatists’ activity”, the Britain High Commission in New Delhi on Friday said that the people in the UK have the right to protest and demonstrate their views, provided they act within the law. In a post on its Twitter handle, the Britain High Commission justified its decision to allow holding of the rally on August 12 saying it can’t negate the right to peaceful protest.

The statement further added, “Should a protest contravene the law, the police have comprehensive powers to deal with activities that spread hate or deliberately raise tensions through violence or public disorder.”

While the Indian government believes that the rally is aimed at affecting India’s territorial integrity, Britain looks toward it as the violation of the right to protest. Also, the UK has already turned down India’s request to not allow the rally to take place.

However, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said Britain should keep into account the larger perspective of the relationship while taking a decision on the rally that seeks to propagate violence, secessionism and hatred.

According to reports, a human right group with radical ideology, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has called out for a rally dubbed as “London Declaration” on an independence referendum for the Indian state of Punjab at Trafalgar Square in London on August 12.

