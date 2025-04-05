Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
Pro-Palestinian Protest Blocks Traffic in Central London Amid Youth-Led Campaign

A pro-Palestinian protest organized by a youth-led group brought traffic to a halt in central London on Saturday, as about 40 demonstrators gathered at King’s Cross station to protest UK arms sales to Israel.

A pro-Palestinian protest organized by the youth-led group Youth Demand brought traffic to a halt in central London on Saturday, as about 40 demonstrators gathered at King’s Cross station to protest UK arms sales to Israel, The Guardian reported. The action is part of a larger series of protests planned by the group throughout April.

The protesters, who had initially gathered at Lincoln’s Inn Fields, marched towards King’s Cross before blocking traffic on Euston Road around 12:15pm, the report said. Some demonstrators carried banners that read “Stop arming Israel,” while others ignited green flares, it added.

According to the report, the Metropolitan Police issued a warning under Section 7 of the Public Order Act, a measure that allows authorities to disperse gatherings that may cause significant disruption. After a brief standoff, the protesters moved off the road within about 10 minutes, the report said. No arrests were made, according to Scotland Yard.

A Met spokesperson told The Guardian that Youth Demand had previously stated its intention to carry out disruptive protests across London during April, including road blockades and “swarming” tactics.

In a statement, Youth Demand confirmed their plans to continue demonstrating against UK arms sales to Israel, with protests scheduled for every Tuesday and Saturday throughout the month. The group aims to draw attention to the ongoing conflict in Palestine and the “role the UK plays in providing military support to Israel”.

The protests come amid rising tensions over the UK’s foreign policy regarding the Israeli-Palestine conflict, with Youth Demand urging the government to cease arms sales to Israel. The group, composed mainly of young people, has been vocal in calling for greater solidarity with the Palestinian people and an end to what they describe as “complicity” in the conflict.

Last week, six Youth Demand members were arrested from a Quaker House meeting on suspicion of “conspiracy to cause a public nuisance”, the report said, adding that over 20 police officers, some carrying Tasers, entered the Westminster meeting house, sparking outrage among protesters.

