Prof. Brian Cox Takes Center Stage On Emergent Space-Time At NXT Conclave

At the NXT Conclave 2025, renowned physicist Prof. Brian Cox takes center stage, sharing his vast knowledge on science, the mysteries of the universe, and the future of innovation. His insightful discussion explores the limitless potential of human understanding and the technological advancements shaping the future.

What Is Emergent Space? Explains Brian Cox

Brian Cox on Emergent space-time said, “The question is, are space and time fundamental properties of our universe, or, as Einstein referred to it from 1905 onwards, is space-time fundamental? Or do space and time emerge from something deeper?”

“The study of black holes, which began in earnest in the 1970s with work by Stephen Hawking and others, has been ongoing for 50 years. It now suggests that space and time are not fundamental; they emerge from something deeper, which is some form of quantum theory. You might say, well, that’s rather esoteric and just interesting,” he added.

Brian Cox Elaborates On Quantum Theories & Black Holes

Elaborating on the Quantum theory, he said, “What’s very interesting is that there seems to be a crossover between that research and research into quantum computing, particularly the techniques we will need to develop to build reliable and functional large-scale quantum computers.”

“We are seeing AI impact the analysis of experimental data. But again, the idea that it could, you know, discover a quantum theory of gravity and help us with fundamental questions in all of the sciences is intriguing. To me, that becomes the core of it. I’d be interested to know what your audience thinks. We’re now asking questions about the inherent creativity of artificial intelligence,” added Brian.

About NXT Conclave

The world is entering a new era of progress, with breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, green energy, space exploration, finance, healthcare, and governance transforming how we live and work. NXT Conclave 2025 will be India’s answer to Davos—an annual powerhouse of ideas where governments, corporations, and visionaries converge to shape policies, unveil breakthrough innovations, and set the course for the future.

Designed as a catalyst for real-world impact, NXT will feature exclusive large-scale project inaugurations, world-first research announcements, and high-stake closed-door discussions reaching millions.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

