Propaganda Video: Hamas Releases Footage Of Hostages Killed In Gaza Tunnel

Hamas has released a propaganda video featuring six hostages who were found dead in a Gaza tunnel. The black-and-white footage, shared on Hamas’ Telegram account, shows the hostages identifying themselves, appearing gaunt and visibly distressed. Among the hostages is Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin, who was missing part of his arm due to injuries sustained in a grenade attack during the Re’im music festival massacre on October 7, according to Fox News. The video, captioned “We Will Show Their Last Messages,” surfaced shortly after the bodies were recovered during an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in tunnels beneath Rafah, Gaza.

‘Last Messages’ Revealed Before Tragic End

According to the IDF, the hostages were believed to have been killed just before troops reached them. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, “According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them.” The video has drawn widespread condemnation for its exploitation of the hostages’ final moments, reflecting the brutal realities of the ongoing conflict.

Grim Discovery: Hostages ‘Shot in the Head’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday that the six hostages, whose bodies were found in Gaza, had been shot “in the back of the head.” Expressing his shock at the brutal killings, Netanyahu stated, “He who murders abductees – does not want a deal.” Highlighting the nation’s grief, he added, “We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn.” The discovery of the hostages’ bodies has intensified public anger and grief in Israel, with large-scale protests erupting over the government’s inability to secure their release.

Escalating Tensions and Threats from Hamas

The announcement of the hostages’ deaths has triggered not only an outpouring of sorrow but also widespread protests across Israel, with demonstrators voicing frustration at the government’s failure to finalize a hostage deal. On Monday, Hamas’ armed wing issued a chilling warning that hostages would be returned “inside coffins” if military operations continued. Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, stated, “Netanyahu’s insistence on liberating the prisoners through military pressure instead of concluding a deal will mean that they will return to their families inside coffins.”

Obeida further warned that Hamas had issued “new instructions” to militants guarding the hostages, outlining actions to be taken should Israeli forces approach their detention sites. “New instructions were issued to the mujahideen assigned to guard the prisoners regarding dealing with them if the occupation army approached their place of detention,” he said, underscoring the heightened risks faced by those still in captivity.

Nation in Mourning Amid Renewed Calls for Hostage Deal

The brutal killings of the six hostages have deepened the sense of national mourning in Israel, prompting calls for immediate action to bring remaining hostages home. Families of those still held captive have voiced fears for their loved ones, urging the government to prioritize negotiations over military action. The unfolding tragedy underscores the human toll of the conflict and the desperate need for a resolution that can secure the safety of hostages and prevent further loss of life.

