Prostitution Alarm in Thailand As US Docks Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln in Pattaya

Thailand is stepping up security in Pattaya as the US Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln prepares to dock this week, with authorities worried that the arrival of nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines could fuel prostitution and sexual exploitation in the resort city. The Lincoln is scheduled to arrive at nearby Laem Chabang on Wednesday with two accompanying Navy vessels after more than 200 days at sea. While local businesses expect a much-needed economic boost, police have already carried out raids and are preparing extra patrols around Pattaya’s beachfront and nightlife areas.

Pattaya police said 40 to 50 people were detained during weekend raids over suspected prostitution. Police chief Anek Srathongyoo said authorities were preparing for further activity but acknowledged the difficulty of keeping track of sex workers. “We are doing our best, but it is difficult,” he said, explaining that sex workers could potentially solicit in public areas without authorities knowing.

Thailand faces prostitution concerns as Pattaya prepares for US sailors

Prostitution is illegal in Thailand, although the sex industry remains openly visible in major tourism centres such as Bangkok and Pattaya. The FBI described Pattaya a decade ago as “one of the world’s leading sex tourism destinations.”

Bangkok University’s School of Humanities and Tourism Management associate professor Pipatpong Fakfare warned that the arrival could increase risks beyond policing. “The risk to health and safety, as the influx of a large number of customers may increase the likelihood of sexual exploitation and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases,” he said. He also pointed to reports of stress and suicide attempts among personnel aboard the carrier.

Thailand expects Pattaya economy to benefit from Abraham Lincoln visit

The concern comes as Pattaya businesses hope the US Navy visit will revive a slow tourism year. The city developed partly from a fishing village into a major tourism centre after US servicemen began visiting during the Vietnam War.

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches said each US military personnel could spend between 1,000 and 3,000 baht ($30 to $91) a day, depending on how long they remain ashore and whether they stay overnight. Shore leave is expected to be staggered, meaning all personnel will not leave the ships simultaneously. “It should help stimulate Pattaya’s economy in the short term,” Poramase said.

Thailand’s Pattaya nightlife hopes for spending but fears exploitation

Pattaya has more than 300,000 rooms, but the wider commercial impact will depend partly on where sailors choose to spend their time. Some could travel to Bangkok, said Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, president of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation.

For nightlife businesses, however, the visit offers a rare sense of optimism. “When we heard the news that a U.S. Navy warship would be docking in Pattaya, it became a source of hope for us,” said Lisa Hamilton, president of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association. “I have lived in Pattaya for more than 20 years, and I have never seen any year as slow as this one.”

Thailand watches carrier visit amid concerns over crew wellbeing

The Abraham Lincoln left San Diego in November before being redirected to the Middle East to support military operations during the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Democratic lawmakers said its deployment set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea.

The prolonged deployment has also raised concerns about conditions aboard the carrier. Two military-focused outlets reported this month on suicide attempts and declining morale among personnel. As Thailand prepares for the arrival, authorities are therefore balancing hopes of short-term tourism revenue with concerns over prostitution, exploitation, health and safety in Pattaya.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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