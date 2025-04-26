Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Protest Erupts Near Pakistan Embassy In Kathmandu Over Pahalgam Terror Attack; India Revokes Pakistani Visas

Protests in Kathmandu condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. India revokes Pakistani visas, strengthening border security amid rising tensions after the deadly assault.

Protest Erupts Near Pakistan Embassy In Kathmandu Over Pahalgam Terror Attack; India Revokes Pakistani Visas


Demonstrators gathered near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday to protest the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national dead. The attack, which occurred on April 22, has triggered strong reactions both in India and abroad.

Members of the Indian community and diaspora had earlier staged a similar protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, expressing deep sorrow and outrage over the loss of innocent lives.

Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, the protesters condemned terrorism and demanded justice for the victims. Slogans were raised against Pakistan, with demonstrators accusing it of allegedly supporting and sheltering terror groups responsible for attacks like the one in Pahalgam.

The protest remained peaceful but was marked by its strong emotional tone, drawing participants across different age groups and backgrounds who came together in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, in a major diplomatic move, the Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani nationals, with immediate effect from April 27. According to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the revocation excludes long-term visas, diplomatic visas, and official visas. Medical visas issued to Pakistani citizens will remain valid only till April 29.

“The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025,” the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

In light of this decision, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all states, instructing them to take necessary measures accordingly. The policy shift is aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within India following the deadly terror attack.

Further strengthening these efforts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states. He directed them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories and ensure their prompt deportation, underlining the urgency of the situation.

(With Inputs from ANI)

India revokes Pakistani visas Kathmandu Pakistan Embassy protest Pahalgam terror attack protest

newsx

newsx

