The surgeon along with 2 nurses and an anesthetist were suspended at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. On March 5, 2018, a massive number of doctors protested against the decision made by the institution which is also tied to Kenya's health ministry. Although, the hospital officials have denied the report of one patient involved in the case is dead but the sources claim, the patient who went under the surgery is luckily in good condition.

On March 5, doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi went on a massive strike to protest against the hospital’s decision to suspend a neurosurgeon and other staff members who allegedly operated the wrong patient. As per sources, hundreds of doctors at the institution which is affiliated with Kenya’s health ministry are protesting the suspension by not working in the workplace. As per the doctors protesting, medical staff should not be punished for administrative issues especially when there is a shortage of staff and space.

The surgeon, an anesthetist and 2 nurses were suspended after they were said to have operated the wrong patient. A patient’s skull was opened in the procedure to remove a blood clot. The identification tag of the patient inadvertently got switched with the indented patient leading to the mix-up in February. It was during the surgery that doctors discovered the error when they failed to find a blood clot. “While our friend may have exhibited some procedural shortcomings, the surgery was done on the wrong patient mainly because of wrong patient labelling by the ward staff,” said a doctor.

Shortage of staff across Africa including Kenya has become a serious issue now. Many medical professionals leave their respective home countries to pursue career opportunities abroad. Career changes, early retirement and morbidity are the reasons of problem faced by medical sector in Africa. According to the sources, the patients were prepared for the surgery and were taken to the operating room with a name tag on their gowns to identify them. Also, doctors have no direct communication with the patient before the operation.

