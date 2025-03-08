Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Protesters Block Highway Over Sudden Disappearance of Security Guard in Balochistan

Protesters Block Highway Over Sudden Disappearance of Security Guard in Balochistan

On March 5, Ahmed was reportedly taken away by unidentified men in plain clothes while he was still on duty at the college.

Protesters Block Highway Over Sudden Disappearance of Security Guard in Balochistan

(Image courtey: X)


The sudden disappearance of a security guard at Turbat Law College has sparked protests in the Kech district of Balochistan, with demonstrators blocking the M-8 highway in the Tejaban area of the province, the Balochistan Post reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

The protests—led by Saeed Ahmed’s family and local residents—saw significant participation from women and children demanding his immediate release, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Protesters have alleged that Ahmed, a resident of Singabad in Kech who worked as a security guard at the law college for several years, was “abducted by the Pakistani forces” two days ago.

On March 5, Ahmed was reportedly taken away by unidentified men in plain clothes while he was still on duty at the college.

According to the report, the demonstrators have vowed to continue their sit-in and disrupt traffic until Ahmed is returned.

Assistant Commissioner Kech, Muhammad Jan, assured the family that Ahmed would be released within three days, following which the agitators have “temporarily” halted the protests.

Condemning the act as “inhumane,” the family has pledged to expand their protest “if Ahmed is not returned”.

The issue of forced disappearances of Baloch individuals has been a longstanding concern in Pakistan, with members of the community often subjected to persecution at the behest of security forces, including the military and intelligence agencies.

ALSO READ: London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

Filed under

Balochistan protests Protests in Balochistan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Classroom, Investigation Launched

Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Classroom, Investigation Launched

Can Mumbai Indians Overcome IPL 2025 Setbacks Without Jasprit Bumrah?

Can Mumbai Indians Overcome IPL 2025 Setbacks Without Jasprit Bumrah?

Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention

Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When Do Clocks Change And Will It End For Good?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When Do Clocks Change And Will It End For Good?

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women