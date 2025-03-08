Protesters Block Highway Over Sudden Disappearance of Security Guard in Balochistan

On March 5, Ahmed was reportedly taken away by unidentified men in plain clothes while he was still on duty at the college.

The sudden disappearance of a security guard at Turbat Law College has sparked protests in the Kech district of Balochistan, with demonstrators blocking the M-8 highway in the Tejaban area of the province, the Balochistan Post reported.

The protests—led by Saeed Ahmed’s family and local residents—saw significant participation from women and children demanding his immediate release, the report said.

Protesters have alleged that Ahmed, a resident of Singabad in Kech who worked as a security guard at the law college for several years, was “abducted by the Pakistani forces” two days ago.

On March 5, Ahmed was reportedly taken away by unidentified men in plain clothes while he was still on duty at the college.

According to the report, the demonstrators have vowed to continue their sit-in and disrupt traffic until Ahmed is returned.

Assistant Commissioner Kech, Muhammad Jan, assured the family that Ahmed would be released within three days, following which the agitators have “temporarily” halted the protests.

Condemning the act as “inhumane,” the family has pledged to expand their protest “if Ahmed is not returned”.

The issue of forced disappearances of Baloch individuals has been a longstanding concern in Pakistan, with members of the community often subjected to persecution at the behest of security forces, including the military and intelligence agencies.

