Protesters gathered outside Tesla showrooms across the US and in Europe to voice their opposition to Musk's role in the Trump administration’s purge of federal agencies. (AP Photo)

Tensions surrounding Elon Musk’s increasing political influence boiled over on the weekend, as protesters gathered outside Tesla showrooms across the US and in some European cities to voice their opposition to the billionaire’s role in the Trump administration’s sweeping purge of federal agencies, the Associated Press reported. The demonstrations were organised by the “Tesla Takedown” movement, which aims to challenge Musk’s leadership in the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a controversial initiative tasked with slashing government spending and dismantling agencies.

In what is being seen as the most widespread protest to date, demonstrators sought to encircle all 277 Tesla dealerships and service centres in the US, with protests erupting in major cities such as New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle, as well as smaller towns across several states. Similar rallies were held in Europe, though with smaller turnouts, the report said.

The protests were sparked by Musk’s leadership of DOGE, where he oversaw the closure of entire agencies. Musk’s critics accuse him of consolidating too much power and using his wealth and influence to reshape the government in his image. His alliance with President Donald Trump has further fuelled the backlash, as Musk is seen as a key figure in Trump’s vision of cutting government programs and reducing federal oversight.

By early afternoon, protesters, ranging from small groups to large crowds, gathered outside Tesla locations with signs such as “Honk if you hate Elon” and “Fight the billionaire broligarchy”, the report further stated. In California, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside a showroom in Dublin, reportedly chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Elon Musk has got to go!”

In nearby Berkeley, a much larger crowd encircled a Tesla showroom, banging drums and chanting against the billionaire’s political actions, it added.

According to the report, the protests extended beyond the US, with about 20 people gathering outside a Tesla showroom in London. One sign, depicting Musk next to Adolf Hitler, symbolised growing anger over Musk’s political affiliations, including his support for far-right parties in Europe, the report said.

The Tesla Takedown movement, which includes celebrities and Democratic lawmakers among others, is focused on pressuring Musk to step down from his government position and divest from DOGE.

Meanwhile, smaller counterprotests were seen at several Tesla locations, where some pro-Trump supporters voiced their backing for Musk’s government overhaul.

Earlier in the year, Tesla vehicles had become targets of vandalism, with some protesters going so far as to set fire to Teslas or damage vehicles in symbolic acts of defiance against Musk’s leadership.

