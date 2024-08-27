Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Protests Erupt in Canada as 70,000 International Students Face Deportation Due to Policy Changes

The Canadian government recently announced a 25% reduction in permanent residency nominations, leaving thousands of students unexpectedly at risk of deportation.

Protests Erupt in Canada as 70,000 International Students Face Deportation Due to Policy Changes

Thousands of international students in Canada have taken to the streets in protest, fearing potential deportation following recent policy changes by the government. Provinces such as Prince Edward Island (PEI), Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia have seen widespread demonstrations, as students call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to reverse the new federal immigration policies.

In several areas, these protests have persisted for months, highlighting the growing anxiety and frustration among the student community.

What Are the New Immigration Policies?

 

The Canadian government recently announced a 25% reduction in permanent residency nominations, leaving thousands of students unexpectedly at risk of deportation. Many students claim they invested their families’ life savings to study in Canada, aiming for a pathway to permanent residency. However, the recent policy shift has disrupted these plans, placing their futures in jeopardy.

“I spent six years taking risks to come to Canada. I studied, worked, paid taxes, and earned enough Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points, but the government has taken advantage of us,” said Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student facing potential deportation, in an interview with City News Toronto.

The Naujawan Support Network, a student advocacy organization, warns that many international students could face forced deportation as their work permits are set to expire later this year.

 

Why is Canada Restricting International Students?

The influx of international students, particularly from countries like India and China, has strained Canada’s housing and healthcare systems, contributing to rising inflation and a broader economic crisis. In response, the Canadian government is considering a cap on the number of international student permits to alleviate these pressures.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) agency estimates that this cap would reduce the issuance of study permits to 360,000 in 2024, a significant 35% decrease from the previous year.

 

Also Read: Sir Keir Starmer Downing Street Speech: Why Has UK PM Warned Of ‘Painful Budget’

Students’ Concerns and Protests

 

Student groups, including the International Sikh Student Organisation, argue that the housing crisis in Canada is largely due to broader policy failures and not the presence of international students. They believe the government is unfairly targeting them instead of addressing the root causes of the crisis.

In Brampton, where there is a large community of Indian students, protests have been particularly intense, with demonstrators expressing their belief that they are being unjustly targeted by the Canadian government.

As protests continue, student advocacy groups are calling on the Canadian government to reconsider the recent immigration policy changes, which they see as harmful to their future prospects and unfair to those who have invested heavily in their education and lives in Canada.

 

Read More: Fentanyl, Taiwan and More: Here Is What Jake Sullivan Is Set To Discuss As He Arrives in China 

Tags:

Canada Deportation International students International Students in Canada Protests Erupt Protests Erupt in Canada
addBlock

Recent Post

Delta Air Lines Investigates Deadly Tyre Explosion at Atlanta Facility, Two Dead

Delta Air Lines Investigates Deadly Tyre Explosion at Atlanta Facility, Two Dead

Breaking: Six Terror Associates Arrested in Kulgam District, J&K

Breaking: Six Terror Associates Arrested in Kulgam District, J&K

US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti Accused of Protecting Aide Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti Accused of Protecting Aide Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Y Chromosome Extinction: What Does It Mean For The Future Of Men?

Y Chromosome Extinction: What Does It Mean For The Future Of Men?

Ancient 3,500-Year-Old Jar Accidentally Shattered by Young Boy at Israeli Museum

Ancient 3,500-Year-Old Jar Accidentally Shattered by Young Boy at Israeli Museum

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Jamaat-e-Islami’s Shift in Stance on Elections

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Jamaat-e-Islami’s Shift in Stance on Elections

Amit Malviya Condemns Kolkata Police For Using Hockey Sticks Against Protesters

Amit Malviya Condemns Kolkata Police For Using Hockey Sticks Against Protesters

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox