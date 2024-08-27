The Canadian government recently announced a 25% reduction in permanent residency nominations, leaving thousands of students unexpectedly at risk of deportation.

Thousands of international students in Canada have taken to the streets in protest, fearing potential deportation following recent policy changes by the government. Provinces such as Prince Edward Island (PEI), Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia have seen widespread demonstrations, as students call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to reverse the new federal immigration policies.

In several areas, these protests have persisted for months, highlighting the growing anxiety and frustration among the student community.

What Are the New Immigration Policies?

The Canadian government recently announced a 25% reduction in permanent residency nominations, leaving thousands of students unexpectedly at risk of deportation. Many students claim they invested their families’ life savings to study in Canada, aiming for a pathway to permanent residency. However, the recent policy shift has disrupted these plans, placing their futures in jeopardy.

“I spent six years taking risks to come to Canada. I studied, worked, paid taxes, and earned enough Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points, but the government has taken advantage of us,” said Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student facing potential deportation, in an interview with City News Toronto.

The Naujawan Support Network, a student advocacy organization, warns that many international students could face forced deportation as their work permits are set to expire later this year.

Why is Canada Restricting International Students?

The influx of international students, particularly from countries like India and China, has strained Canada’s housing and healthcare systems, contributing to rising inflation and a broader economic crisis. In response, the Canadian government is considering a cap on the number of international student permits to alleviate these pressures.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) agency estimates that this cap would reduce the issuance of study permits to 360,000 in 2024, a significant 35% decrease from the previous year.

Students’ Concerns and Protests

Student groups, including the International Sikh Student Organisation, argue that the housing crisis in Canada is largely due to broader policy failures and not the presence of international students. They believe the government is unfairly targeting them instead of addressing the root causes of the crisis.

In Brampton, where there is a large community of Indian students, protests have been particularly intense, with demonstrators expressing their belief that they are being unjustly targeted by the Canadian government.

As protests continue, student advocacy groups are calling on the Canadian government to reconsider the recent immigration policy changes, which they see as harmful to their future prospects and unfair to those who have invested heavily in their education and lives in Canada.

Read More: Fentanyl, Taiwan and More: Here Is What Jake Sullivan Is Set To Discuss As He Arrives in China