In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), the locals protested against the administration’s ill intention to reduce the quantity of subsidised wheat flour (atta) and to gradually end the subsidy system, a local media outlet, WTV reported.

Several protesters took to the streets, vocally expressing their opposition to the administration’s plan to reduce and eventually eliminate the subsidised wheat flour. They were seen chanting slogans while denouncing the government’s actions, reflecting their frustration and anger.

A protester said, “We are protesting because the government is slowly reducing the quantity of wheat bags and aims to eventually end the subsidy system. That’s why we are protesting today at important city points in PoGB. Everyone has come together for this reason, and we believe the chief secretary of PoGB is behind this move. The people of PoGB are deprived of basic facilities, and now even this subsidy is being taken away from us. We will not accept this at any cost, and our protest will continue until the local administration accepts our demands.”

Locals expressing anger and frustration is not new. For decades, people in the region have been faced by Pakistan’s federal and local puppet governments. The impact of this new decision was immediate and profound. Residents of Gilgit City, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds, are now facing increased living costs as the price of wheat flour, a staple in their diets, begins to rise.

For many families, the subsidised flour was a crucial element in keeping food affordable, and its reduction threatens to strain their already tight budgets further. The Chief Secretary and regional officials have yet to make a public statement addressing the concerns raised by the protesters.

This situation is a reflection of the broader historical and socio-economic challenges faced by Gilgit-Baltistan. The region’s complex history began when it was forcibly incorporated into the Kashmir dispute after Pakistan’s illegal occupation of a part of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

In 1949, without the consent of the local population, Gilgit-Baltistan was made part of the Kashmir issue by the Pakistani government. From the beginning, the residents were deemed incompetent to govern their own affairs, and the region was ruled under the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR).

It was only during Zulfiqar Bhutto’s rule in the early 1970s that the FCR was abolished in Gilgit-Baltistan, as reported by Pak Military Monitor. Despite these changes, the region continues to face neglect and underdevelopment, leaving its residents struggling with limited economic opportunities and ongoing socio-economic challenges.

