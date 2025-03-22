Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Protests Erupt In Israel Over Shin Bet Chief’s Dismissal And Gaza Conflict

Protests Erupt In Israel Over Shin Bet Chief’s Dismissal And Gaza Conflict

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday, voicing their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and resume military operations in Gaza.

Protests Erupt In Israel Over Shin Bet Chief’s Dismissal And Gaza Conflict

Image Credit: AFP - Getty Images


Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday, voicing their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and resume military operations in Gaza. The protests, which have been ongoing for three days, intensified following a temporary injunction issued by Israel’s Supreme Court to freeze Bar’s dismissal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mounting Opposition to Netanyahu’s Decision

Netanyahu justified his move by citing a loss of confidence in Bar, who has led the domestic intelligence agency since 2021. However, critics argue that the decision is politically motivated and weakens key democratic institutions in Israel.

Protesters gathered at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, waving Israeli flags and demanding a resolution that prioritizes the safe return of hostages still held by Hamas. Demonstrators accused Netanyahu of failing to protect the country’s interests. “The most dangerous enemy of Israel is Benjamin Netanyahu,” said Moshe Haaharony, a 63-year-old protester.

Concerns Over Gaza Conflict and Hostages

The resumption of hostilities in Gaza has heightened fears for the fate of 59 hostages, with as many as 24 believed to still be alive. Protesters worry that continued military action could jeopardize their safety. Families of hostages have also been staging regular demonstrations, calling for a diplomatic solution.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser, Ophir Falk, defended the military strategy, stating that Hamas only responds to pressure. “The only reason they went back to the negotiating table was military pressure. And that’s what we’re doing right now,” Falk told reporters.

As tensions escalate, both the political and humanitarian implications of Israel’s actions remain under intense scrutiny, with growing public discontent over the government’s handling of both security and diplomacy.

Must Read: Israeli PM Netanyahu Shares Video, Says ‘Facts That Will Shake You’, Watch

Filed under

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar Tel Aviv

newsx

BJP Recalls The Rescue Of Uzma Ahmed From A Forced Marriage In Pakistan, Amid The...
Germany closes its embass

Why Has Germany Closed Its Embassy In South Sudan?
newsx

Why Nitish Kumar Is Crucial For Political Parties In Bihar Election? Explained
Protests erupt at Tesla s

Tesla Takedown Movement: Why Are People Across America Protesting Against Elon Musk?
A boat capsized on Florid

One Dead, Three Missing After Boat Capsizes In Florida, Search Underway
newsx

Protests Erupt In Israel Over Shin Bet Chief’s Dismissal And Gaza Conflict
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Recalls The Rescue Of Uzma Ahmed From A Forced Marriage In Pakistan, Amid The Release Of ‘The Diplomat’

BJP Recalls The Rescue Of Uzma Ahmed From A Forced Marriage In Pakistan, Amid The...

Why Has Germany Closed Its Embassy In South Sudan?

Why Has Germany Closed Its Embassy In South Sudan?

Why Nitish Kumar Is Crucial For Political Parties In Bihar Election? Explained

Why Nitish Kumar Is Crucial For Political Parties In Bihar Election? Explained

Tesla Takedown Movement: Why Are People Across America Protesting Against Elon Musk?

Tesla Takedown Movement: Why Are People Across America Protesting Against Elon Musk?

One Dead, Three Missing After Boat Capsizes In Florida, Search Underway

One Dead, Three Missing After Boat Capsizes In Florida, Search Underway

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival