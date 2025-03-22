Protests Erupt In Israel Over Shin Bet Chief’s Dismissal And Gaza Conflict

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday, voicing their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and resume military operations in Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday, voicing their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and resume military operations in Gaza. The protests, which have been ongoing for three days, intensified following a temporary injunction issued by Israel’s Supreme Court to freeze Bar’s dismissal.

Mounting Opposition to Netanyahu’s Decision

Netanyahu justified his move by citing a loss of confidence in Bar, who has led the domestic intelligence agency since 2021. However, critics argue that the decision is politically motivated and weakens key democratic institutions in Israel.

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to fire the head of the Shin Bet domestic spy agency, Ronen Bar. pic.twitter.com/pn02b9upZd — DW News (@dwnews) March 22, 2025

Protesters gathered at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, waving Israeli flags and demanding a resolution that prioritizes the safe return of hostages still held by Hamas. Demonstrators accused Netanyahu of failing to protect the country’s interests. “The most dangerous enemy of Israel is Benjamin Netanyahu,” said Moshe Haaharony, a 63-year-old protester.

Concerns Over Gaza Conflict and Hostages

The resumption of hostilities in Gaza has heightened fears for the fate of 59 hostages, with as many as 24 believed to still be alive. Protesters worry that continued military action could jeopardize their safety. Families of hostages have also been staging regular demonstrations, calling for a diplomatic solution.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser, Ophir Falk, defended the military strategy, stating that Hamas only responds to pressure. “The only reason they went back to the negotiating table was military pressure. And that’s what we’re doing right now,” Falk told reporters.

As tensions escalate, both the political and humanitarian implications of Israel’s actions remain under intense scrutiny, with growing public discontent over the government’s handling of both security and diplomacy.

