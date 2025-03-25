Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief's Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze

Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze

Mass protests erupted across Nepal on Tuesday as demonstrators took to the streets, demanding the reinstatement of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Chief Kulman Ghising.

Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy of PM Oli Set Ablaze


Mass protests erupted across Nepal on Tuesday as demonstrators took to the streets, demanding the reinstatement of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Chief Kulman Ghising.

The protests, which turned tense near the parliament building in Kathmandu, saw clashes between police and protesters who attempted to breach restricted areas.

The situation escalated in the evening when the All Nepal National Independent Students Union (Revolutionary) burned an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in response to Ghising’s sudden removal.

The cabinet, during a meeting at Singha Durbar on Monday evening, had decided to relieve Ghising of his post, sparking widespread dissent.

Political Turmoil Over NEA Leadership Change

The removal of Kulman Ghising has been met with public backlash, particularly due to his widely acknowledged role in transforming Nepal’s electricity sector and ending severe power cuts.

Protesters raised slogans such as “Ujyalo Nepal Zindabad, Adharo Sarkar Murdabad,” and “Kulman Ghising Zindabad,” emphasizing their discontent with the government’s decision.

Within just 24 hours of his dismissal, Hitendra Dev Shakya officially assumed office as the new Managing Director of NEA. Shakya had previously served in the same role but was replaced by Ghising.

His reappointment has sparked further controversy, especially since his previous legal challenge over his removal remained unresolved, with his case pending before the Supreme Court for years.

A Politically Motivated Move?

Critics argue that Ghising’s removal was politically motivated, with concerns that government interests have outweighed institutional stability. His replacement, Shakya, is backed by the ruling alliance of the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. This decision comes just six days before the official end of Shakya’s term, adding fuel to allegations of political maneuvering.

Previously, the cabinet had repeatedly sought explanations when attempts to remove Ghising failed. His performance was deliberately rated poorly as a justification for his dismissal.

Despite a strong track record, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation awarded him a zero score in his latest performance evaluation for the fiscal year 2023-24.

“Kulman Ghising had about three months of his tenure left in the office, but he was removed from the office through a political coup. With this reactionary move by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, we have hit the street again to protect this democratic system,” said Narayan Sharma, a protester, while speaking to ANI.

Ghising’s Legacy and the Public’s Support

Ghising, widely credited for reforming Nepal’s electricity sector, had previously received high performance evaluation scores—94.23 per cent in 2021-22 and 98.94 per cent in 2022-23.

In contrast, the Ministry’s latest assessment, which scored him zero, has been deemed politically influenced rather than performance-based.

Despite his removal, Ghising continues to receive strong public support, and the government’s decision has triggered widespread anger. As protests persist, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will address public grievances or whether political interests will continue to dictate key appointments in Nepal’s energy sector.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Report: CDC In Crisis As 5 High-Level Officials Depart Amid Agency Turmoil

 

