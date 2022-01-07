President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a statement on Friday, said that the constitutional order has been largely restored in all regions of the country and local authorities are in control of the situation.

Tensions have flaired up in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty over the past week over fuel price hike. Over 26 people have killed, 1000 injured and 3000 arrested amid a crackdown on anti-government protests. A Russian-led force has arrived in Kazakhstan at president’s request, who has now claims that order has been largely restored.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a statement on Friday, said that the constitutional order has been largely restored in all regions of the country and local authorities are in control of the situation. He further blamed ‘foreign-trained terrorists’ for the unrest and stated that the operations will continue until the militants are completely eliminated.

As the protests continue to rock Almaty, Tokayev has appealed to Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which includes countries like Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Tajikistan and Armedia for support.

The overseas force being sent to Kazakhstan reportedly numbers about 2,500 soldiers. The CSTO says the troops are a peacekeeping force and will protect state and military installations. The US State Department, on the other hand, has said it is closely monitoring the deployment of Russian troops. “The United States and, frankly, the world will be watching for any violation of human rights,” a spokesman said.

Speaking about the Indians stuck in Kazakhstan, The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the Indian embassy in Kazakhstan is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in regards to their safety. “Should they require to return, we will facilitate,” The MEA added.