Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah resonated in Kashmir, leading former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and senior National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi to suspend their election campaigns in mourning.

As Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah’s death late Saturday afternoon, protests erupted in various areas of Srinagar and the neighboring Budgam district. Demonstrators took to the streets, chanting anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans while holding images of Nasrallah.

Having led Hezbollah for over three decades, Nasrallah is a highly respected figure, particularly within the global Shia community, which views him as a “symbol of resistance.”

Following the announcement of Nasrallah’s death, Mehdi, who represents Srinagar in Parliament and was campaigning for National Conference candidate Javaid Reyaz Bedar, declared the suspension of his campaign on the social media platform X.

Mehbooba Halts Campaign

Later that evening, Mufti also decided to halt her election activities. Sunday marks the final day for campaigning in the election for 16 seats in northern Kashmir, set to take place on October 1.

