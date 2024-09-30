Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death late Saturday afternoon, protests erupted in various areas of Srinagar and the neighboring Budgam district

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah resonated in Kashmir, leading former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and senior National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi to suspend their election campaigns in mourning.

As Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah’s death late Saturday afternoon, protests erupted in various areas of Srinagar and the neighboring Budgam district. Demonstrators took to the streets, chanting anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans while holding images of Nasrallah.

Having led Hezbollah for over three decades, Nasrallah is a highly respected figure, particularly within the global Shia community, which views him as a “symbol of resistance.”

Following the announcement of Nasrallah’s death, Mehdi, who represents Srinagar in Parliament and was campaigning for National Conference candidate Javaid Reyaz Bedar, declared the suspension of his campaign on the social media platform X.

MUST READ: After Attacking Hezbollah, Why Is Israel Targeting Yemen?  

Mehbooba Halts Campaign

 

Later that evening, Mufti also decided to halt her election activities. Sunday marks the final day for campaigning in the election for 16 seats in northern Kashmir, set to take place on October 1.

The recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has reverberated across the globe, including in Kashmir, where it prompted former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, and senior National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi to suspend their election campaigns in a gesture of mourning and solidarity.

As Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah’s death late Saturday afternoon, a significant wave of unrest swept through various regions of Srinagar and the neighboring Budgam district. Thousands of protestors took to the streets, expressing their outrage and sorrow over the killing. These demonstrations were marked by the chanting of anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans, reflecting the profound impact of Nasrallah’s leadership and the sentiments held by many in the region. Protestors carried images of Nasrallah, emphasizing his status as a revered figure among those who identify with the Shia community.

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty Honored With Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Congratulates

Filed under

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah PDP Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Also Read

Pakistan To Cut 150000 Jobs, Remove Six Ministers: IMF Approves Norms To Restructure Government

Pakistan To Cut 150000 Jobs, Remove Six Ministers: IMF Approves Norms To Restructure Government

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox