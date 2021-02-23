Thousands of people took to the streets in Myanmar to resist marking the 18th day of what seem to be the largest street scale demonstrations which began on February 6 this year.

Hundreds and thousands of anti-coup protesters took to the streets across Myanmar on Monday despite the threats they received from the junta which stated that it was prepared to use force to absolutely crush what it sees as ”anarchy”. The warning came after three protestors were shot dead over the weekend. A massive street demonstration was witnessed across the country when Myanmar’s military staged a coup on February 1st and detained Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader.

Protesters who started the resistance and took to the streets in large numbers were absolutely undeterred by the warning and rallied across Yangnor, Myanmar’s biggest city, and the country’s commercial hub. The protestors expressed defiance and stated that they are worried about the crackdown but will continue to move forward as they are full of wrath.

The protestors rallied also continued in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, and a military stronghold. cities like Myitkyinaand Dawei were also a site of protestors marching and raging against the military coup and businesses were closed in many cities when calls for a general strike followed.

Also Read:

The military generals of Myanmar have responded to the protestors by gradually levelling up the use of lethal force and by arresting the political prisoners. the police and the troops have used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons on protestors. as per an independent monitoring group called- Assistance Association for Political prisoners, authorities have detained 640 people since the protests began.

On the weekend, two people were shot dead by the security forces in the city of Mandalay. A young woman also died after being shot by the bullet fired by the troops at the protest and who eventually emerged as a potent symbol of the anti-junta protest.

Also Read: