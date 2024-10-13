Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Protests in Turkey Over Rising Violence Against Women

The demonstrations reflect a growing movement, with similar rallies occurring daily for a week across the nation

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Protests in Turkey Over Rising Violence Against Women

Hundreds of women have gathered in Turkish cities to protest against the ongoing violence and murder of women, ignited by a recent double homicide in Istanbul that has sparked widespread outrage.

In Istanbul, demonstrators filled the streets, chanting slogans that condemned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP). An AFP correspondent reported the fervent atmosphere, with passionate speeches and calls for justice echoing through the crowd. One of the rally organizers, Gunes Fadime Aksahin, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the gravity of the situation: “You are a government that lets young girls get killed.” Her words resonated deeply with those present, highlighting the perceived failures of the authorities to protect women.

The emotional weight of the protests was further illustrated by the presence of families affected by these tragedies. Gulizar Sezer, the mother of a young woman who was murdered, spoke powerfully about her loss, declaring, “I want an end to the massacre of our girls.” Her daughter’s body was discovered in June, horrifyingly thrown into the sea and wrapped in a carpet, a brutal reminder of the violence women face. Sezer’s plea underscores the pain and frustration felt by many families who have lost loved ones to gender-based violence.

In addition to the significant turnout in Istanbul, protests also erupted in other major cities, including Ankara and Izmir, as reported by a women’s rights federation. The demonstrations reflect a growing movement, with similar rallies occurring daily for a week across the nation, especially on university campuses where students are particularly vocal about their demands for change.

The recent protests were triggered by the shocking killings of two young women within just 30 minutes of each other in Istanbul last week. The man suspected of these murders reportedly took his own life afterward, adding another layer of tragedy to an already heart-wrenching situation.

As the protests continue, they shine a spotlight on the broader issue of violence against women in Turkey and the urgent need for action from the government. Many participants are calling for stronger legal protections, better enforcement of existing laws, and a cultural shift to combat misogyny and gender-based violence in society. The gatherings have not only served as a platform for mourning the victims but also as a rallying point for advocating for systemic change to ensure the safety and rights of women in Turkey.

MUST READ: Pakistan Prepares To Secure Islamabad Ahead Of SCO Summit Amid Rising Tensions

Filed under

istanbul turkey TURKEY PROTEST WOMEN PROTEST
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Entertainment

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox