Protests in Turkey Over Rising Violence Against Women

Hundreds of women have gathered in Turkish cities to protest against the ongoing violence and murder of women, ignited by a recent double homicide in Istanbul that has sparked widespread outrage.

In Istanbul, demonstrators filled the streets, chanting slogans that condemned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP). An AFP correspondent reported the fervent atmosphere, with passionate speeches and calls for justice echoing through the crowd. One of the rally organizers, Gunes Fadime Aksahin, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the gravity of the situation: “You are a government that lets young girls get killed.” Her words resonated deeply with those present, highlighting the perceived failures of the authorities to protect women.

The emotional weight of the protests was further illustrated by the presence of families affected by these tragedies. Gulizar Sezer, the mother of a young woman who was murdered, spoke powerfully about her loss, declaring, “I want an end to the massacre of our girls.” Her daughter’s body was discovered in June, horrifyingly thrown into the sea and wrapped in a carpet, a brutal reminder of the violence women face. Sezer’s plea underscores the pain and frustration felt by many families who have lost loved ones to gender-based violence.

In addition to the significant turnout in Istanbul, protests also erupted in other major cities, including Ankara and Izmir, as reported by a women’s rights federation. The demonstrations reflect a growing movement, with similar rallies occurring daily for a week across the nation, especially on university campuses where students are particularly vocal about their demands for change.

The recent protests were triggered by the shocking killings of two young women within just 30 minutes of each other in Istanbul last week. The man suspected of these murders reportedly took his own life afterward, adding another layer of tragedy to an already heart-wrenching situation.

As the protests continue, they shine a spotlight on the broader issue of violence against women in Turkey and the urgent need for action from the government. Many participants are calling for stronger legal protections, better enforcement of existing laws, and a cultural shift to combat misogyny and gender-based violence in society. The gatherings have not only served as a platform for mourning the victims but also as a rallying point for advocating for systemic change to ensure the safety and rights of women in Turkey.