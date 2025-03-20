Protests Rise In Turkey Following Arrest of Istanbul Mayor

Imamoglu, along with 105 others, was detained on charges related to corruption and alleged ties to terrorist organizations—a move that has sparked nationwide protests and condemnation from his supporters.

Turkey is witnessing escalating political unrest following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition leader. Imamoglu, along with 105 others, was detained on charges related to corruption and alleged ties to terrorist organizations—a move that has sparked nationwide protests and condemnation from his supporters.

As a member of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), Imamoglu has been a strong challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His detention comes just days before he was expected to be announced as a candidate for the 2028 presidential election, leading critics to label the move as a political crackdown. Demonstrations erupted in Istanbul and Ankara, despite authorities imposing a four-day ban on protests.

Over 260 Social Media Accounts Accused For Igniting Hate

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that police had identified over 260 social media accounts accused of “inciting hatred and hostility” regarding the arrests. As of Thursday, at least 37 individuals had been taken into custody, with authorities continuing to track other suspects. Online discussions about Imamoglu’s arrest surged, generating over 18 million posts within hours.

From his official account, Imamoglu called on citizens to stand against injustice, urging even members of Erdogan’s ruling party to oppose what he described as a violation of democratic principles. Meanwhile, his recorded speeches continued to play at metro stations across Istanbul, reinforcing his message of defiance.

University students and opposition supporters took to the streets, chanting pro-democracy slogans. While protests have remained relatively small in scale, opposition leaders are calling for larger demonstrations in the coming days. The CHP has urged citizens to participate in a symbolic election to show support for Imamoglu, with polling stations set up across the country.

President Erdogan, addressing the situation, dismissed the opposition’s claims, stating that their internal party issues were not a matter of national concern. The Turkish government insists the arrests are part of a legal process rather than politically motivated actions. However, opposition figures argue that this is part of a broader campaign to silence dissent ahead of the next presidential election.

Imamoglu’s rise to power has been a major challenge for Erdogan’s ruling party. His victory in Istanbul’s mayoral election was a significant blow to the president, who once held the same position before ascending to national leadership. As Erdogan faces term limits in 2028, speculation is growing about potential moves to extend his rule.

