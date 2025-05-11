Proud That USA Was Able To Help: Trump Says Glad India, Pakistan Understood It Was Time To Stop Current Aggression

Further talks between the two countries are scheduled for May 12. However, India emphasized that no external mediation or further issue-based discussions at a neutral venue were agreed upon.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account hours after announcing the ceasefire agreement. In his latest, he said that he was glad both India and Pakistan understood that it was time to stop the current aggression.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,” said Trump.

He further added, “Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations.”

Trump concluded, “Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

Trump Declares Ceasefire Following US-Led Mediation

On Truth Social, President Trump wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence.”

This statement was echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, who had previously declared that America would avoid involvement in foreign conflicts.

Contrary to Trump’s claim of US mediation, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that the ceasefire was agreed upon directly between India and Pakistan. “Pakistan’s DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart this afternoon. Both sides agreed to halt all military activities—on land, air, and sea—starting from 5 pm,” Misri said during a press briefing.

Pakistan’s Official Statement: Commitment to Peace

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire and reiterated the nation’s desire for peace. “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region without compromising on sovereignty,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he and Vice President Vance had spent the last 48 hours engaging with high-level Indian and Pakistani leadership, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisors from both sides.

Rubio also mentioned that both sides had committed to start dialogues on broader issues at a neutral venue—a claim which India officially denied.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Terror Strikes

The ceasefire came hours after India launched “Operation Sindoor”, a large-scale military retaliation against Pakistan’s earlier attacks under its own codename, “Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos”. Pakistan had targeted 26 Indian locations across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat using drones and missiles.

India responded by destroying six Pakistani air bases and drone launch sites, including facilities linked to terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). These actions were carried out after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Over 100 Terrorists Eliminated in Indian Counterstrike

India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor reportedly neutralized over 100 terrorists, including operatives from JeM and LeT. These groups are known for their involvement in multiple attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack and 2019 Pulwama bombing.