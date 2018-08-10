The Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will take Pakistan's Prime Minister's oath on August 18, say reports. A senior PTI leader told the reporters that Imran Khan has invited his Indian friends Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Gavaskar to attend the oath ceremony.

The newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will take the oath on August 18, say reports. A senior leader of Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) told the reporters that Imran Khan has invited his Indian friends and former cricketer Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Gavaskar to attend the oath ceremony.

PTI senator Faisal Javed in a tweet said, “Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the 18th Aug 2018 inshALLAH (if God wills).” Imran Khan’s party has secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly Elections 2018.

Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the 18th Aug 2018 inshALLAH — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 10, 2018

Cricket legends from India and Kaptaan's old friends Kapil Dev, Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar have been invited to attend Oath Taking Ceremony of Pakistan's PM Imran Khan @sherryontopp @therealkapildev @36notout — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 10, 2018

