Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, announced on Monday that he and his party workers would organize a sit-in in Islamabad until the announcement of the next general elections.

Khan, in a video message, urged PTI workers and Pakistanis to prepare for his demand for a march on Islamabad in the coming weeks.

In his video appeal, he stated “A watershed moment has arrived when we must choose whether to live as slaves or as a sovereign nation. We must mobilize people in support of Pakistan’s true independence.”

The PTI chairman reiterated his charges of “international conspiracy,” saying that all of the mafias were working together to overthrow his administration.

Imran alleges that those who have been involved in corruption over the past 30 years have unfortunately been pushed on to them once more.

As per Imran, the current Prime Minister and his son are allegedly engaged in Rs 40 billion in corruption charges, and they now run the FIA, which is looking into the cases of their servants like Maqsood Chaprasi.

Following this Khan issued an order to go out and mobilize people in the streets and neighborhoods in order to achieve true independence.

Notably, the PTI chairman congratulated his internet supporters earlier on Sunday for propagating the “foreign conspiracy” story, which has been dismissed by the ruling party and the country’s powerful military.

“I want to thank all of our social media warriors who have heroically carried our struggle against the US regime change plot ahead on all social media platforms,” he wrote late Sunday night on Twitter.

Furthermore, he asked his followers to continue to fight for Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy.