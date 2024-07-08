PTI Leader Omar Ayub Khan Accuses Pakistan Goverment Of Arrest Attempts

Pakistan police on Sunday raided the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) residence of Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan, reported ARY News. However, Ayub said that the federal and provincial governments are attempting to arrest him.

The police personnel entered his house in Sector F-10 and conducted a search operation after the Sargodha anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ayub.

Reacting to the incident, Omar Ayub said that the federal and provincial governments are attempting to arrest him. He said that the struggle will continue for the party’s rights and until the PTI chairman becomes the prime minister, according to ARY News.

Notably, the PTI rejected the resignation of Omar Ayub Khan. It said that Omar Ayub will continue serving on the post in line with instructions given by PTI founder Imran Khan, The News International reported, citing a party statement.

In June, Omar Ayub stepped down as the secretary-general of PTI “to focus” on his role as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan. However, PTI’s core committee and parliamentary party opposed his step, asking him to withdraw his decision to step down from the party’s coveted post.

In an official statement, the party said that Omar Ayub will continue as PTI secretary-general and benefit the party with his political experience and leadership.

The statement read, “The parliamentary party as well as core committee of PTI through separate unanimous resolutions, reposed trust in him, commended him for his services and requested him to continue as PTI secretary general.

“The PTI said that Imran Khan also appreciated the services of Omar Ayub and acknowledged his services for the party. On June 22, 2024, Omar Ayub submitted his resignation through a letter addressed to PTI founder Imran Khan and PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

In his resignation letter, Omar Ayub said that further changes would be made in the organisational structure of the PTI in the coming days as per the instructions given by former Pakistan PM.

The development came amid reports of rifts in the ranks of PTI. PTI-backed 27 Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers were thinking of resigning from the National Assembly in protest against PTI’s top leadership, according to sources, The News International reported, citing Geo News report.

Of the 27, the insiders had said 21 of its lawmakers indicated forming a forward bloc over PTI top leadership’s inability to secure the release of Imran Khan from prison, as per sources.

