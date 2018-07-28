Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan will take oath as next Prime Minister before August 14, according to media reports. Imran Khan's party has won 115 seats but it will be required to forge an alliance to form the coalition government. Major political parties, including Shahbaz Sharif's PML(N), have rejected the poll outcome, alleging lack of transparency.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan before August 14, Independence Day of Pakistan, according to media reports. Various leaders of Imran Khan’s party has confirmed the reports. According to Pakistan Election Commission results, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has won 115 seats in the 342 seat National Assembly, of which 272 are directly elected members and 70 seats are reserved for women and religious minorities. However, PTI would require to forge an alliance to form the coalition government as it lacks numbers to run the government on its own.

Shahbaz Sharif’s party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) only managed to get 64 seats while Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party won 43 seats. However, major political parties have alleged that there was no transparency in the recently held elections in Pakistan and rejected the poll outcome.

Updating………

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More