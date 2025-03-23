A Pakistan Day rally organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi on Sunday faced significant obstacles as law enforcement allegedly attempted to hinder its progress.

A Pakistan Day rally organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi on Sunday faced significant obstacles as law enforcement allegedly attempted to hinder its progress. The rally, which was meant to reach Mazar-i-Quaid, was met with police barricades and heavy deployment, sparking strong reactions from PTI leaders, Dawn reported.

Barricades and Police Intervention

The rally, led by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Karachi President Raja Azhar, and General Secretary Arsalan Khalid, commenced from Empress Market with the goal of reaching Mazar-i-Quaid. However, according to PTI, multiple barricades were placed along the route, seemingly to prevent the procession from advancing. Additionally, the party claimed that police forces were heavily stationed around the Karachi Press Club and that at Mazar-i-Quaid, officers allegedly used force to disperse demonstrators, leading to the manhandling of several PTI workers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Heavy police deployment was observed around the Press Club, while at Mazar-i-Quaid, officials allegedly used force to disperse participants, resulting in several PTI workers being manhandled,” the party stated.

PTI Leaders Condemn Government Actions

Haleem Adil Sheikh strongly criticized the police’s response, arguing that PTI members were merely exercising their democratic right to celebrate Pakistan Day. “We are patriotic Pakistanis, yet we are being stopped from celebrating Pakistan Day. We are carrying national flags, not weapons,” he said. Sheikh accused the Sindh government, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, of enforcing “dictatorial” tactics and prioritizing political suppression over addressing Karachi’s worsening street crime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Raja Azhar echoed these sentiments, questioning, “As Pakistani citizens, do we not have the right to celebrate Pakistan Day?” He went on to claim that Bilawal’s “illegitimate government” was nearing its end and that the PPP’s dominance in Sindh was on the verge of collapse.

Protestors Call for Imran Khan’s Release

During the rally, participants waved both Pakistani and PTI flags while chanting slogans demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. They also voiced strong opposition to the government’s policies, expressing frustration over what they perceive as increasing political suppression.

Meanwhile, when contacted for a response, South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza stated that the police had cordoned off the Karachi Press Club for “security reasons.” He explained that temporary barriers and parked buses on Sarwar Shaheed Road were part of the security measures taken to maintain public order.

ALSO READ: Balochistan Activist Iqra Baloch Condemns Sister Mahrang’s Detention By Pakistani Authorities