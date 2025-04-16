Just days before Easter, Puerto Rico was plunged into darkness as a total blackout gripped the island, halting daily life and straining critical services. As Acting Governor Verónica Ferraiuoli appealed for calm, generators buzzed at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport—one of the few places still lit on an island running on fumes.

“The entire island is without generation,” Hugo Sorrentini, a spokesperson for Luma Energy, said to Forbes. The precise cause of the massive outage is still under investigation, he added.

Water Supply, Public Transport and Malls Disrupted

The power failure rippled across the island’s infrastructure. At least 78,000 residents lost access to water, while the island’s rapid transit system ceased operations. The blackout also led to the closure of shopping centers, including the Caribbean’s largest mall.

Generators kicked in to provide emergency power, but they brought their own problems—filling the air with smoke and the drone of machinery. Sports events were canceled, commuters were stranded, and countless businesses were forced to shut their doors.

Outrage Builds Against Puerto Rico Power Providers

Frustration boiled over among Puerto Ricans who have long endured a fragile power system. Many demanded the termination of contracts with Luma Energy and Genera PR—the companies tasked with the island’s power transmission and generation.

Josué Colón, Puerto Rico’s energy coordinator and former head of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, did not mince words. Calling the situation “unacceptable,” he reflected the growing anger among residents who have seen too many blackouts for too long.

Officials estimated that full restoration of electricity could take between 48 and 72 hours.

History Repeats: A Puerto Rico Grid Haunted by Hurricane Maria

This blackout is the latest chapter in Puerto Rico’s ongoing power crisis. The island has seen frequent and prolonged outages since Hurricane Maria devastated the grid in 2017. At its worst, that disaster left some parts of the island without electricity for nearly a year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Even as recently as New Year’s Eve last year, Puerto Rico suffered another near-total blackout. Despite these recurring crises, long-term fixes have been slow.

In 2019, Puerto Rico passed the Energy Public Policy Act, aiming to fully overhaul the island’s energy system by 2050. However, progress has remained sluggish.

Federal Government Monitoring Situation

Acting Governor Verónica Ferraiuoli confirmed that the White House had reached out and offered support. While federal assistance is not yet active, it remains on standby should the situation worsen.

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, located near San Juan, continued to operate normally as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. According to a post from the airport’s official X account, flights were running and the facility was powered by generators.

