Pakistan on Saturday set up a crisis management cell for updating all the stakeholders about border situation and diplomatic contacts. The cell will remain operational throughout the week. It was set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the wake of escalating tensions between two nuclear-armed countries over the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, media reports said.

