European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that sustained action should not be only taken against UN-listed terror outfits but also against individual terrorist groups who claim the responsibility of the terror attacks, in an apparent reference to Masood Azhar and his terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The European Union (EU) on Sunday asked Pakistan to act against terrorism and take action against terrorists operating from its soil. While speaking to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over phone, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that sustained action should not be only taken against UN-listed terror outfits but also against individual terrorist groups who claim the responsibility of the terror attacks, in an apparent reference to Masood Azhar and his terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Mogherini urged both neighbouring countries to de-escalate tensions which escalated after the Pulwama terror attack. He added that he was also in contact with India over the issue. The 28-member state body has also supported dialogue between India and Pakistan.

In reply, Qureshi conveyed to Mogherini that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already asked India to share evidence about Pakistan’s involvement in the recent terror attack.

The strong reaction of EU comes a few days after UN Security Council members named Jaish-e-Mohammad in the strongly worded statement and condemned Pulwama terror attack. Following which, Pakistan took over the headquarters including mosque of Jaish in Bahawalpur Punjab. However, only a day after Pakistan said that Bahawalpur mosque has no connection with Pulwama terror attack. It maintained that the hundreds of students are being given education in Bahawalpur. The long-pending demand of India is that Pakistan should shut the Bahawalpur headquarters and take action against Azhar.

Meanwhile, after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, India vowed to isolate Pakistan and took some measures against the neighbouring country.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More