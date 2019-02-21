Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan banned the terrorist Hafiz Saeed's political front Jamat-ud-Dawa and charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat after the misery piled by India and the international community. The spokesperson said in a statement, "it was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations.”

Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan banned the terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s political front Jamat-ud-Dawa and charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat after the misery piled by India and the international community. According to the reports, a spokesman of Pakistan’s Interior Ministry reported that the decision to ban Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat has been taken after a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting headed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office. The spokesperson said in a statement, “it was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations.”

“It was further decided that Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior,” he added. A few days back, a terrorist had crashed a car full of explosives with the convoy of CRPF soldiers in which 40 soldiers lost thier lives. The attack was later claimed by Pakistan funded terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

