Pulwama terror attack: The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday claimed that it has taken over the control of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur. The action has been taken a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of National Security Committee in Islamabad, where it was decided that stringent actions would be taken to subjugate terrorism from the society. It was also decided to ban Jamatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) charities, fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)- the masterminded the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Quoting a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior on its Twitter handle, the government of Pakistan tweeted that it has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, in Bahawalpur. It also alleged that an administrator has been appointed to manage its affairs.
