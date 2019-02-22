Pulwama terror attack: The government of Pakistan tweeted that it has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur. It also alleged that an administrator has been appointed to manage its affairs.

The JeM has been involved in several attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other bordering areas of the state

Pulwama terror attack: The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday claimed that it has taken over the control of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur. The action has been taken a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of National Security Committee in Islamabad, where it was decided that stringent actions would be taken to subjugate terrorism from the society. It was also decided to ban Jamatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) charities, fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)- the masterminded the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Quoting a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior on its Twitter handle, the government of Pakistan tweeted that it has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, in Bahawalpur. It also alleged that an administrator has been appointed to manage its affairs.

The Government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur: Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 22, 2019

The Spokesman said that the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held yesterday under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 22, 2019

