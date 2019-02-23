Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has taken the decision to took over administrative control of mosque as per the national action plan and has no connection with Pulwama suicide bombing. Chaudhry said that the Punjab government will take media persons on a visit to Bahawalpur and show them how 700 students are studying there.

Pakistan on Sunday said that taking control of Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur has no connection with Pulwama terror attack. While terming India’s stance on Bahawalpur mosque as propaganda, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the country has taken the decision to take over administrative control of mosque as per the national action plan. Chaudhry said that the Punjab government will take media persons on a visit to Bahawalpur and show them how 700 students are studying there. He claimed that the mosque is doing a charity.

بہاولپور میں مدرسے کو تحویل میں لیے جانے کے حوالے سے وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات @fawadchaudhry کا بیان

پنجاب حکومت کل میڈیا نمائندوں کو اس مدرسے کا دورہ کروائے گی Federal Minister for info @fawadchaudhry on #Bahawalpur Mudrassa issue:

Earlier, Punjab government took over the control of Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters comprising of Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhan-allah in Bahawalpur on Friday. This was done, a day after UN Security Council members (5 permanent and 10 temporary nations) condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Pulwama, which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans.

The UNSC also named Jaish in the statement and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

After the Pulwama attack, India has initiated steps to isolate Pakistan internationally. The country snatched Most Favoured Nation status from Pakistan and hiked customs duty of 200% on all imports.

