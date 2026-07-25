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Home > World News > Punjab Woman Dies After Alleged Strangulation in Canada; Partner Charged With Murder Weeks Later

Punjab Woman Dies After Alleged Strangulation in Canada; Partner Charged With Murder Weeks Later

A 23-year-old woman from Punjab succumbed to her injuries days after an alleged assault in Edmonton. Police have now revealed the cause of death and charged her partner with second-degree murder.

Punjab Woman Dies After Alleged Strangulation in Canada; Partner Charged With Murder Weeks Later

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 13:32 IST

The 23-year-old Indian woman from Punjab has been killed, reportedly through strangulation, at her house in Edmonton, Canada. Nearly two weeks later, Canadian authorities arrested the man who is said to have killed her and charged him with second-degree murder. Damanpreet Kaur lived in Samrala, Ludhiana District, Punjab, India. Her tragic death shocked her family members and community.
 

Police Reveal Cause of Death After Investigation

As per the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), their officers went to a house in the Silverberry neighbourhood at around 6:44 pm local time on July 9 based on a call regarding an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries. Kaur was severely injured and immediately taken to the hospital; however, despite the treatment, she passed away on July 12.
 
Police had refrained from disclosing the actual reason for her death, saying that an ongoing investigation was taking place. But on July 23, it was revealed by officials that Kaur had been killed through strangulation. Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office had declared her death to be a homicide through an autopsy done on July 14.
 

Partner Arrested, Faces Second-Degree Murder Charge

Edmonton Police Service stated that Ritish Kumar, age 22, was arrested on July 22 and then charged with second-degree murder. The investigators classified the crime as intimate partner homicide. The investigators added that there are no other suspects that are being looked into for the crime.
 

Fundraiser Launched to Bring Her Home

In the wake of Kaur’s death, a GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money in order to bring her body back to India for her last rites. According to the fundraising page, the expenses of bringing her home have created a huge financial burden for the bereaved family.
 
The GoFundMe campaign has so far raised almost $19,000. However, the family has set the goal of $20,000.
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Punjab Woman Dies After Alleged Strangulation in Canada; Partner Charged With Murder Weeks Later
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Punjab Woman Dies After Alleged Strangulation in Canada; Partner Charged With Murder Weeks Later
Punjab Woman Dies After Alleged Strangulation in Canada; Partner Charged With Murder Weeks Later
Punjab Woman Dies After Alleged Strangulation in Canada; Partner Charged With Murder Weeks Later
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