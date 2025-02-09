Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Puppy Bowl XXI: Special-Needs Pup Rocky Steals Hearts With Speed And Charm

Amid the buzz of Super Bowl Sunday, an unlikely star is capturing hearts: Rocky, an American pit bull terrier born with front limb deformities.

Amid the buzz of Super Bowl Sunday, an unlikely star is capturing hearts: Rocky, an American pit bull terrier born with front limb deformities. The spirited pup is one of 142 rescue dogs featured in Puppy Bowl XXI, Animal Planet’s annual football-themed adoption showcase. The event highlights adoptable puppies, including 11 with special needs, and serves as a lighthearted prelude to the Super Bowl.

Rocky represents Maryland’s Pets with Disabilities shelter and plays for Team Ruff in the long-standing rivalry against Team Fluff. Dan Schachner, the beloved “Rufferee” since 2012, describes Rocky as the surprise standout of this year’s lineup.

“Rocky has the heart of a champion,” Schachner said. “He may be small, but his speed on the field is truly something to behold.”

A Touchdown for Inclusivity
The Puppy Bowl isn’t just about touchdowns and chew toys; it’s a celebration of resilience and joy. Schachner recalled one memorable moment when Rocky enthusiastically showered him with affection mid-game, earning an “excessive licking” penalty.

“I’ve been pooped on, stomped on, and had my shoes untied by dogs, but getting surprise kisses from Rocky was one of the best experiences,” Schachner joked.

Beyond Rocky, the event showcased several other heartwarming stories. Smoosh, the first Pekingese to participate in the Puppy Bowl, had a tearful moment on the field after a penalty, leaving Schachner and viewers moved. “We’ve had dogs whine for treats, but actual tears? That was a first,” Schachner said.

Adoptions and New Beginnings
Lead dog trainer Victoria Schade, a Puppy Bowl veteran, found her forever friend this year in Mr. Pickles, a five-month-old pug from Dallas Dog Rescue. Having recently lost her senior dog, Schade said the timing felt perfect.

“I knew he was the one,” Schade said. “I’ve renamed him Boris, and he fits right in with our family.”

Paws and Personalities
The Puppy Bowl is known for its pun-filled roster of players with larger-than-life personalities, including:

  • Dee-Bone Samuel: A poodle mix named after NFL star Deebo Samuel.
  • Bark Kent vs. Lex Woofer: These comic-inspired rivals clashed in a playful tussle, with Bark Kent penalized for grabbing Lex Woofer’s collar.
  • Jolene: A pit bull mix who moves across the field in a wheelchair with incredible agility.
  • Trio: A three-legged Boston Terrier with a vertical leap that rivals any athlete.

The Puppy Bowl also features a Kitty Halftime Show, where rescue kittens take center stage while the puppies regroup for their second half.

In the end, Puppy Bowl XXI is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of second chances, diversity, and the unbreakable spirit of these furry athletes. For Rocky and his fellow players, every touchdown represents the possibility of a new home and a brighter future.

