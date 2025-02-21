Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Sky Is the Limit’: Indian Conservationist On Time Magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’ 2025 List Highlights The Need to Break Stereotypes

‘Sky Is the Limit’: Indian Conservationist On Time Magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’ 2025 List Highlights The Need to Break Stereotypes

Barman's work has been credited with the greater adjutant storks being moved from endangered status under the International Union for Conservation of Nature's classification to "near threatened".

'Sky Is the Limit': Indian Conservationist On Time Magazine's 'Women of the Year' 2025 List Highlights The Need to Break Stereotypes

Image courtesy: X/@StorkSister


“Being both a mother and a conservationist, every moment has been a lesson learned”, Indian wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman exclaimed as she made it to the Time Magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’ 2025 list that also features Australian-American actor Nicole Kidman, among others. The honour is given to recognise “extraordinary leaders” working towards a better and equitable world.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness. This is a proud moment for Assam and every Assamese”, Barman wrote in an Instagram post, adding, “My work over the last two decades has been full of hurdles and challenges”.

Barman’s work has been credited with the greater adjutant storks being moved from endangered status under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s classification to “near threatened”.

According to the TIME Magazine report, there were an estimated 450 greater adjutant storks left in the region at the time.

In 2023, thanks to Barman’s work, their population in Assam has soared to more than 1,800, the report stated.

Purnima Devi further stressed that coming from a rural village to being featured in Time magazine is a “truly victorious moment” for her and the team.

Notably, Barman’s ‘Hargila Army’ — a team of 20,000 women who protect the birds’ nests and educate others on the need for conserving them — was pertinent to achieving the milestone.

“Being both a mother and a conservationist, every moment has been a lesson learned”, the biologist emphasised while underlining how she never gave up as she “wanted Hargila to win everyone’s heart”.

Expressing hope that the recognition will inspire young women to step forward and become conservationists, Barman highlighted the “need to break stereotypes” even as she urged the youth to remember that the sky is the limit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purnima Devi Barman (@storksister)

Notably, the 45-year-old is the only Indian on the list of 13 individuals that also includes Gisele Pelicot, an abuse survivor who became a global icon in the campaign against sexual violence.

Interestingly, Barman is also a recipient of the UN’s Highest Environmental Honour “Champion of the Earth” award.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his “heartiest congratulations” to Barman on achieving the conservvation feat.

“The Hargila, once on the brink, now thrives”,  the CM’s office wrote in a post on X.

 

 

Calling Barman “a true inspiration”, the chief minister’s office said her conservation efforts have not only saved a species but also empowered communities.

ALSO READ: ED Raids Residence Of Simran Preet Panesar, Suspect In Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

Filed under

Biodiversity conservvation Purnima Devi Barman TIME Woman of the Year

