Putin ‘Afraid’ To Use Nuclear Weapons Because He ‘Loves His Life’: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced doubts during an interview with Fox News regarding the use of nuclear weapons by Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout the ongoing war. He suggested that Putin values his life and is likely hesitant to utilize nuclear weapons.

Zelensky noted that it is unclear what Putin truly thinks, mentioning that while Putin has the capability to use nuclear weapons against any nation at any time, he personally does not believe that Putin will take such action.

Use of nuclear weapons in Russia-Ukraine war

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russia has consistently referenced its nuclear arsenal as a means to deter Western military assistance to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Russian state television that the military will set the conditions for the potential use of nuclear weapons. He added that the military monitors the weaponry being used and keeps track of Western nations’ involvement in the conflict, maintaining their vigilance.

Peskov further accused NATO member states of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia, asserting that this necessitated changes to Russia’s nuclear strategy and broader state policy regarding nuclear deterrence.

Sergey Lavrov warns Ukraine and its Western allies

In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on September 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Ukraine and its Western allies should refrain from attempting to achieve victory against a nuclear power.

Lavrov’s comments followed Putin’s suggestions for modifications to Russia’s nuclear doctrine during a U.N. Security Council meeting, where he indicated that Russia might respond to conventional missile attacks with nuclear force and would consider any assault backed by a nuclear-capable nation as a coordinated attack.

Assault on the city of Zaporizhzhia

Meanwhile, on September 29, Russia launched an assault on the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs, injuring at least 16 civilians, according to local officials.

As of 1:58 p.m. local time, reports indicated that 16 individuals were injured, including a 17-year-old boy.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov shared through his official Telegram channel that the city was struck multiple times, resulting in several fires and the destruction of a high-rise building and various residential homes. He also mentioned that additional individuals might be trapped under the debris.

Zaporizhzhia is situated less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines, and Russian forces have continued to target civilian sites throughout Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which remains partially under Russian occupation.

