Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Putin-Trump Call: No Agreement on Full Ceasefire, Russian President Agrees on 30 Days Halt on Strikes Against Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 30-day pause on strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure after a call with U.S. President Donald Trump. While the move marks a step toward de-escalation, Putin stopped short of agreeing to a full ceasefire, citing concerns over its enforcement.

Putin halts strikes on Ukraine's energy sites for 30 days after Trump call but rejects full ceasefire, citing enforcement concerns.


Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his military to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed as reported by Financial Times.

Putin Responds Positively to Trump’s Proposal

The Kremlin’s official readout of the call stated that Putin “reacted positively” to Trump’s request to stop targeting Ukraine’s power plants. However, while agreeing to this specific measure, the Russian president did not commit to a broader ceasefire proposal backed by the United States.

No Agreement on Full Ceasefire

Although the U.S. had pushed for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Putin raised concerns about its implementation. He cited “a series of significant issues” regarding how such a ceasefire would be enforced and expressed “serious risk” about whether Ukraine would adhere to it.

Despite the lack of agreement on a full ceasefire, both leaders affirmed their commitment to pursuing an end to the conflict. According to the Kremlin, Putin and Trump agreed to establish bilateral groups of experts tasked with working towards a cessation of hostilities.

White House: Energy Ceasefire First Step Towards Peace After Call With Putin

Following the call, the White House emphasized that the two leaders had “agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire.” The statement further outlined that “technical negotiations” would commence to discuss a potential “maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea,” which would be followed by broader talks on a “full ceasefire and permanent peace.”

Putin reportedly stressed that a lasting resolution to the war would require a comprehensive approach that considers Russia’s security concerns. Although Ukraine agreed to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire last week, he questioned the mechanisms for monitoring the truce and preventing Kyiv from using the pause to strengthen its military.

