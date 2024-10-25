Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

President Putin affirmed that Russia's potential use of North Korean troops is solely its decision, emphasizing Moscow's right to ensure its security amid NATO discussions.

In a bold statement on Friday, President Vladimir Putin affirmed that the decision to deploy North Korean troops is a matter solely for Russia. This declaration follows reports from the United States indicating that North Korea has dispatched approximately 3,000 soldiers to Russia, potentially for deployment in Ukraine. This move has been interpreted by Western nations as a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Putin’s remarks come amidst heightened tensions in Eastern Europe, particularly regarding Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO. He indicated that if Ukraine seeks NATO membership, Russia is entitled to take whatever measures necessary to protect its own security. “When we have to decide something, we will decide… but it is our sovereign decision whether we will apply it, whether we will not, whether we need it,” Putin stated in an interview with Russian state television. “This is our business.”

The Kremlin’s stance reflects a broader geopolitical narrative where the West maintains that Ukraine has the right to ensure its security through alliances, either with NATO or independently. Putin emphasized that the sooner Western nations acknowledge the limitations of their approach toward Russia, the better it will be for all parties involved, especially for the West itself.

North Korea’s Role In The Conflict

Reports from Ukraine’s military intelligence have revealed that the initial North Korean units, trained in Russia, have already been deployed in the Kursk region. This area has seen significant conflict, particularly when Ukrainian forces made gains in August. The potential deployment of North Korean troops represents a strategic partnership that could influence the dynamics of the war.

In June, during a visit to Pyongyang, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un formalized their military cooperation through a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. This pact includes a mutual defense clause stating that if either country comes under attack, the other will provide military and other forms of assistance.

U.S. Response And Ongoing Tensions

While Putin did not refute the U.S. assertions regarding North Korea’s troop deployment, he defended Russia’s prerogative in managing its defense relationships. He accused the West of exacerbating the situation in Ukraine and reiterated Russia’s sovereignty in determining its military strategies.

MUST READ | Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Filed under

North Korean troops Ukraine Conflict vladimir putin World news
Advertisement

