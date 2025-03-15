Putin Cannot Be Allowed to ‘Play Games’ With Possibility of Ceasefire in Ukraine: UK PM Starmer

Starmer is set to host a meeting today with a group of nations that have agreed to help keep the peace in Ukraine.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to “play games” with the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned as he prepares to present proposals for a peace agreement to a coalition of about 25 world leaders, The Guardian reported.

Starmer is set to host a meeting today with countries that have agreed to help keep the peace in Ukraine. According to the report, the UK PM will seek to increase pressure on Putin to “finally come to the table” and “stop the barbaric attacks on Ukraine”, following the Ukrainian nod for an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

European nations, the EU Commission, NATO, Canada, Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand are expected to partake the virtual meeting.

The meeting comes just a day after Putin praised US President Donald Trump for “doing everything” to improve relations between Moscow and Washington, after the former said the US has had “very good and productive discussions” with the Russian leader in the recent days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

We know that the new administration headed by President Trump is doing everything to restore at least something of what was basically destroyed by the previous US administration,” Putin had said while informing his security heads that “improved relations with the US were now on the agenda”.