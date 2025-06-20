Live Tv
Home > World > Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India

Russia is preparing a long-term action plan with India, President Vladimir Putin confirmed at SPIEF 2025, stating that the plan will be completed soon. The move underscores Russia’s growing strategic focus on key global partnerships.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 22:58:36 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the imminent finalisation of a comprehensive action plan with India during his address at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Speaking at the plenary session, Putin highlighted India as one of Russia’s key strategic partners in its long-term international cooperation agenda.

“We agreed to prepare long-term plans for cooperation with key partners. A good example of such work is the strategic cooperation plan with the People’s Republic of China until 2030. The preparation of action plans, including with countries such as India, should be completed soon,” President Putin stated at the forum.

The Russian government has actively pursued multi-lateral alliances in recent years, positioning India as a pivotal player in its global strategy. The Kremlin’s engagement with New Delhi reflects Moscow’s ongoing effort to deepen strategic and economic ties with countries outside the Western sphere of influence.

28th SPIEF Highlights Multipolar Cooperation

The 28th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is currently underway in the Russian city from June 18 to June 21. The event runs under the theme, “Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World.” This year’s forum showcases Russia’s increasing engagement with emerging economies and regional blocs across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Rossiya Segodnya international media group, the parent company of Sputnik, serves as the official information partner for SPIEF 2025. The forum has featured participation from high-level delegates, policymakers, and industry leaders, aiming to address global economic shifts and regional cooperation strategies in the context of an evolving geopolitical landscape.

India-Russia Relations Focus on Future

The strategic action plan in discussion builds on decades of cooperation between India and Russia, encompassing sectors such as defence, nuclear energy, space technology, and trade. Russian officials have maintained consistent engagement with Indian counterparts, including during bilateral and multilateral summits in recent years.

