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Home > World News > Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?

Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have offered to help mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow says talks could return as early as October.

Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 18:07 IST

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of China, Xi Jinping, have volunteered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin stated in a press statement on Sunday. This proposal was conveyed during separate bilateral sessions between Putin and the leaders from India and China at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Putin was in India for a three-day visit which began on Friday. In these sessions, Putin explained to both Modi and Xi the current situation prevailing between Russia and Ukraine.

“During their bilateral meetings, Modi and Xi took a keen interest in the Ukraine settlement and actively offered their good offices to help find a solution,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Sputnik International.

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Russia Says Ukraine Talks Could Resume In October

Moscow has not completely ruled out a return to negotiations. Peskov said Russia was discussing the possibility of talks in the “foreseeable future”. He also indicated that October could be a possible timeframe.

“Yes, we don’t rule out such a possibility, we are talking about the foreseeable future, presumably October. October can’t be ruled out,” Peskov said. The comments come as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues despite earlier diplomatic efforts.

Why Modi And Xi’s Offer Matters

India and China have previously expressed support for dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv. However, the latest offer comes at a crucial time. Russia is also expected to hold legislative elections soon. These would be the first such elections since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

President Donald Trump of the US has also tried to initiate talks between Russia and Ukraine. He had an encounter with Putin in August last year, but the following rounds of talks did not yield any permanent breakthrough.

Zelenskyy Ready To Meet Putin

Zelenskyy of Ukraine said in his remarks made on Saturday that he was ready to meet Putin for discussions. But according to Peskov, there is no possibility of this meeting taking place. Putin has always refused the call for direct talks with Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Russia and Ukraine have increased their long-range attacks lately. This escalation of attacks has led to the highest number of civilian casualties since the initial period of the war. There have been many disagreements that have halted previous negotiations. Moscow has demanded territorial concessions from Ukraine, even for areas in its eastern part that it has not yet managed to capture.

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Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?
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Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?

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Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?
Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?
Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?
Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?
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