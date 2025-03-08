Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Putin Has ‘No Interest in Peace’, Says EU Foreign Policy Chief

Putin Has ‘No Interest in Peace’, Says EU Foreign Policy Chief

Kallas's remarks came after overnight strikes by Russian troops claimed at least 14 lives and left dozens injured in Ukraine.

Putin Has ‘No Interest in Peace’, Says EU Foreign Policy Chief


Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “has no interest in peace,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday, after overnight strikes by Russian troops claimed at least 14 lives and left dozens injured in Ukraine, foreign media reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Russian missiles keep relentlessly falling on Ukraine, bringing more death and more destruction. Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace. We must step up our military support—otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price,” Kallas wrote in a post on X.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is “continuously” working with its partners, including the US and Saudi Arabia, to ensure peace and strengthen security.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that “a lot of work” will be done with Ukraine’s partners to “accelerate” peace with Russia.

“We continue working with partners who seek peace just as we do, focusing on the necessary steps. Next week, there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with the US and in Saudi Arabia—we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security,” he wrote on X.

“Today, intense work with President Trump’s team has been ongoing at various levels—numerous calls. The topic is clear—peace as soon as possible, security as reliably as possible. Ukraine is fully committed to a constructive approach,” he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he is “strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs” on Russia until a “ceasefire and a final peace settlement agreement” with Ukraine is reached.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

 

ALSO READ: London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

EU Foreign Policy european union Kaja Kallas Russian President Vladimir Putin

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’...

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women