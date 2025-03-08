Kallas's remarks came after overnight strikes by Russian troops claimed at least 14 lives and left dozens injured in Ukraine.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “has no interest in peace,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday, after overnight strikes by Russian troops claimed at least 14 lives and left dozens injured in Ukraine, foreign media reported.

“Russian missiles keep relentlessly falling on Ukraine, bringing more death and more destruction. Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace. We must step up our military support—otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price,” Kallas wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is “continuously” working with its partners, including the US and Saudi Arabia, to ensure peace and strengthen security.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that “a lot of work” will be done with Ukraine’s partners to “accelerate” peace with Russia.

“We continue working with partners who seek peace just as we do, focusing on the necessary steps. Next week, there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with the US and in Saudi Arabia—we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security,” he wrote on X.

“Today, intense work with President Trump’s team has been ongoing at various levels—numerous calls. The topic is clear—peace as soon as possible, security as reliably as possible. Ukraine is fully committed to a constructive approach,” he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he is “strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs” on Russia until a “ceasefire and a final peace settlement agreement” with Ukraine is reached.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

