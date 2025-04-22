Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Putin Has ‘No Plans’ to Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral, Says Kremlin

Putin Has ‘No Plans’ to Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral, Says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Pope Francis, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Putin Has ‘No Plans’ to Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral, Says Kremlin


Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Pope Francis, CNN reported on Tuesday, quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. “No, the president has no such plans,” Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin would be present at the ceremony scheduled for Saturday morning in St. Peter’s Square. The Vatican previously announced that the funeral would begin at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

Peskov added that Moscow has not yet decided who will represent Russia at the funeral of the late pontiff.

Putin’s reported absence comes amid restrictions on his international travel following the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant, issued in 2023. The warrant accuses the Russian president of war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children, a charge he and the Kremlin have consistently denied. The warrant effectively limits Putin’s ability to travel to any of the 125 ICC member states, including Italy, where the funeral will be held.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis’ Funeral Set for Saturday Morning in St. Peter’s Square

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Kremlin Pope Francis Funeral putin

Terrorist attack in Pahal

Woman Recounts Horror Of Husband’s Death In Pahalgam Terror Attack
The late Pope is currentl

Pope Francis to Lie in State Ahead of Saturday Funeral – Here’s How The Next...
newsx

Putin Has ‘No Plans’ to Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral, Says Kremlin
Gen Amarjeet Singh Kalkat

Obituary Of An Indian Army Legend – Gen AS Kalkat
newsx

Businessman And Wife Found Murdered In Kottayam, Police Suspect Personal Rivalry
newsx

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Recounts Horror Of Husband’s Death In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Woman Recounts Horror Of Husband’s Death In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pope Francis to Lie in State Ahead of Saturday Funeral – Here’s How The Next Few Days Will Unfold

Pope Francis to Lie in State Ahead of Saturday Funeral – Here’s How The Next...

Obituary Of An Indian Army Legend – Gen AS Kalkat

Obituary Of An Indian Army Legend – Gen AS Kalkat

Businessman And Wife Found Murdered In Kottayam, Police Suspect Personal Rivalry

Businessman And Wife Found Murdered In Kottayam, Police Suspect Personal Rivalry

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After