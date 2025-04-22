Putin Has ‘No Plans’ to Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral, Says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Pope Francis, CNN reported on Tuesday, quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. “No, the president has no such plans,” Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin would be present at the ceremony scheduled for Saturday morning in St. Peter’s Square. The Vatican previously announced that the funeral would begin at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

Peskov added that Moscow has not yet decided who will represent Russia at the funeral of the late pontiff.

Putin’s reported absence comes amid restrictions on his international travel following the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant, issued in 2023. The warrant accuses the Russian president of war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children, a charge he and the Kremlin have consistently denied. The warrant effectively limits Putin’s ability to travel to any of the 125 ICC member states, including Italy, where the funeral will be held.

