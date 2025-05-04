Russian President Vladimir Putin said while the chances of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war exist, he hopes it won't come to that.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said while the chances of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war exist, he hopes it won't come to that.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that while the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict exists under Russia’s military doctrine, he hopes it will not come to that, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. “There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons … and I hope they will not be required,” Putin said in a preview of an interview with Russian state television, posted Sunday on Telegram.

“We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires,” he added, according to AP.

The comments come amid heightened tensions and conflicting ceasefire proposals between Moscow and Kyiv, and as global concerns mount over the potential for the Ukraine war to escalate further.

In November 2024, Putin signed a revised version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for deploying its nuclear arsenal, the report said, adding that the updated doctrine allows for the use of nuclear weapons not only in retaliation to nuclear attacks but also in response to conventional strikes backed by nuclear-armed states — a shift that has drawn widespread scrutiny from the international community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Clashing Ceasefire Plans

The remarks were made just days before Russia is set to observe Victory Day, the country’s most prominent secular holiday commemorating the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. To mark the occasion, Putin declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine, which the Kremlin described as a humanitarian gesture.

The truce is scheduled to come into effect on May 8 and extend through May 10. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, has dismissed the move as symbolic rather than substantive.

In remarks made Friday and released Saturday, Zelenskyy criticised the Kremlin’s ceasefire announcement as “an attempt to create a ‘soft atmosphere’” ahead of Russia’s celebratory events. Instead, he reiterated Ukraine’s support for a broader 30-day ceasefire, initially proposed by the US.

ALSO READ: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?