Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Putin Hopes Nuclear Weapons Won’t Be Needed in Ukraine as Ceasefire Debate Intensifies

Putin Hopes Nuclear Weapons Won’t Be Needed in Ukraine as Ceasefire Debate Intensifies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said while the chances of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war exist, he hopes it won't come to that.

Putin Hopes Nuclear Weapons Won’t Be Needed in Ukraine as Ceasefire Debate Intensifies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said while the chances of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war exist, he hopes it won't come to that.


Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that while the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict exists under Russia’s military doctrine, he hopes it will not come to that, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. “There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons … and I hope they will not be required,” Putin said in a preview of an interview with Russian state television, posted Sunday on Telegram.

“We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires,” he added, according to AP.

The comments come amid heightened tensions and conflicting ceasefire proposals between Moscow and Kyiv, and as global concerns mount over the potential for the Ukraine war to escalate further.

In November 2024, Putin signed a revised version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for deploying its nuclear arsenal, the report said, adding that the updated doctrine allows for the use of nuclear weapons not only in retaliation to nuclear attacks but also in response to conventional strikes backed by nuclear-armed states — a shift that has drawn widespread scrutiny from the international community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Clashing Ceasefire Plans

The remarks were made just days before Russia is set to observe Victory Day, the country’s most prominent secular holiday commemorating the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. To mark the occasion, Putin declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine, which the Kremlin described as a humanitarian gesture.

The truce is scheduled to come into effect on May 8 and extend through May 10. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, has dismissed the move as symbolic rather than substantive.

In remarks made Friday and released Saturday, Zelenskyy criticised the Kremlin’s ceasefire announcement as “an attempt to create a ‘soft atmosphere’” ahead of Russia’s celebratory events. Instead, he reiterated Ukraine’s support for a broader 30-day ceasefire, initially proposed by the US.

ALSO READ: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?

 

Filed under

Ukraine Ceasefire vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In a heartwarming gesture

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him
Riyan Parag etched his na

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR
A sudden storm in southwe

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds...
President Trump said he i

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US
Defence Minister Rajnath

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack
Authorities foiled a plan

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds in Guizhou; 20 Reported Missing

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds...

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Entertainment

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media