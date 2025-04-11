Putin Labels Russia’s First Foreign Minister As “Foreign Agent”: His Scathing Response

Andrei Kozyrev, Russia’s first foreign minister after the fall of the Soviet Union, has now been officially declared a “foreign agent” by the Russian government.

Andrei Kozyrev, Russia’s first foreign minister after the fall of the Soviet Union, has now been officially declared a “foreign agent” by the Russian government. The designation, announced by Russia’s Ministry of Justice, accuses him of spreading misinformation and harshly criticizing Moscow’s actions in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

A Diplomatic Past and a Shifting Stand

Kozyrev once held one of the most influential positions in post-Soviet Russia, serving as foreign minister under President Boris Yeltsin. In the early 1990s, Russia was navigating a turbulent economic landscape, and Kozyrev pushed for closer ties with the West to help stabilize the nation.

As Vladimir Putin came to power, Kozyrev found himself increasingly at odds with the direction the country was taking. Though he continued to live in Moscow for several years, he eventually left for the United States in 2010, where he was welcomed.

Since relocating, he has become one of Putin’s most vocal critics. His disapproval of Russia’s foreign and domestic policy, especially the war in Ukraine, has only grown stronger over time.

Kozyrev didn’t stay silent when the invasion began. In fact, in the early days of the conflict, he urged his former colleagues in the Russian foreign ministry to resign in protest.

Over time, he launched a steady campaign against the Kremlin, maintaining his outspoken stance and calling out what he sees as a dangerous and misguided war effort.

From Diplomatic Ally to Vocal Critic

Kozyrev once worked closely with Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s current foreign minister. Lavrov had served as his deputy in the 1990s.

After the Ukraine war broke out, Kozyrev remarked, “There was a time when Lavrov used to have my back. Today, I would watch my back if he was behind me.”

This biting statement reflected the deep rift between the two former colleagues and symbolized Kozyrev’s complete disillusionment with the Kremlin.

On Friday, Russia’s Ministry of Justice issued a formal notice accusing Kozyrev of intentionally spreading “false information” about the government, military, and national policy.

The ministry also claimed that Kozyrev has been working with “foreign platforms” to build an anti-Russian narrative, particularly in the United States, though it did not provide specific evidence to support the claim.

Soviet-Era Tactics and a Defiant Response

Being labeled a “foreign agent” in Russia is more than symbolic—it brings legal burdens and carries heavy stigma. The term, rooted in Soviet-era repression, now requires individuals to mark all their publications and social media posts with the label.

They are also obligated to report financial transactions and disclose funding sources, particularly if any money is linked to international entities.

Kozyrev, however, wasn’t fazed by the announcement. In a sharp response, he said the designation only served to highlight the government’s paranoia and absurdity.

“I am glad to join all those noble people who have likewise been designated foreign agents by Russia,” he said.

Mocking the move, Kozyrev added that the decision revealed “the stupidity of the regime.”

