Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Putin Proposes Direct Talks As West Urges Ceasefire, Trump Signals Willingness to Join

Putin Proposes Direct Talks As West Urges Ceasefire, Trump Signals Willingness to Join

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed direct negotiations following renewed calls by Western leaders for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Putin Proposes Direct Talks As West Urges Ceasefire, Trump Signals Willingness to Join


Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed direct negotiations following renewed calls by Western leaders for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. The suggestion came in the wake of a high-level European Union meeting in Kyiv on Sunday, where leaders pushed for an urgent halt to hostilities.

In a development that adds a new dimension to the diplomatic push, former US President Donald Trump—currently visiting West Asia—said on Wednesday he may consider joining the proposed talks if Putin confirms his presence.

“I know he would like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. If we could end the war, I’d be thinking about that,” Trump told reporters, adding that he was unsure if Putin would participate in the talks “if I’m not there.”

Trump’s comments come amid increasing international pressure for a political resolution to the conflict, which has dragged on despite repeated global appeals. Whether the proposed talks materialize remains to be seen, but the inclusion of major global figures could potentially shift the diplomatic landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: DPS Dwarka Hires Bouncers To Teach Lesson To Parents Protesting Against Fee Hike

Filed under

putin Trump

Union Bank Warns Of Risin

Union Bank Warns Of Rising WPI Pressure From Metal, Food Prices
newsx

Putin Proposes Direct Talks As West Urges Ceasefire, Trump Signals Willingness to Join
At Cannes: Karan Johar Un

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier
newsx

DPS Dwarka Hires Bouncers To Teach Lesson To Parents Protesting Against Fee Hike
Stork Speed Ahead: FDA La

Stork Speed Ahead: FDA Launches Deep Dive Into Infant Formula Nutrition
newsx

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Union Bank Warns Of Rising WPI Pressure From Metal, Food Prices

Union Bank Warns Of Rising WPI Pressure From Metal, Food Prices

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

DPS Dwarka Hires Bouncers To Teach Lesson To Parents Protesting Against Fee Hike

DPS Dwarka Hires Bouncers To Teach Lesson To Parents Protesting Against Fee Hike

Stork Speed Ahead: FDA Launches Deep Dive Into Infant Formula Nutrition

Stork Speed Ahead: FDA Launches Deep Dive Into Infant Formula Nutrition

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

Entertainment

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Parrot Clutch At Cannes 2025, Internet Says ‘Moulin Rouge Meets Mayur Vihar’

Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Parrot Clutch At Cannes 2025, Internet Says ‘Moulin Rouge Meets Mayur

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom