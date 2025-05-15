Putin Proposes Direct Talks As West Urges Ceasefire, Trump Signals Willingness to Join

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed direct negotiations following renewed calls by Western leaders for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed direct negotiations following renewed calls by Western leaders for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. The suggestion came in the wake of a high-level European Union meeting in Kyiv on Sunday, where leaders pushed for an urgent halt to hostilities.

In a development that adds a new dimension to the diplomatic push, former US President Donald Trump—currently visiting West Asia—said on Wednesday he may consider joining the proposed talks if Putin confirms his presence.

“I know he would like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. If we could end the war, I’d be thinking about that,” Trump told reporters, adding that he was unsure if Putin would participate in the talks “if I’m not there.”

Trump’s comments come amid increasing international pressure for a political resolution to the conflict, which has dragged on despite repeated global appeals. Whether the proposed talks materialize remains to be seen, but the inclusion of major global figures could potentially shift the diplomatic landscape.

