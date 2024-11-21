Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Putin Says Russia Fired ‘Hypersonic’ Ballistic Missile At Ukraine, Warns West!

The missile, part of Russia’s new Oreshnik system, was said to travel at speeds of Mach 10, making it impossible for current air defenses to intercept. Putin also warned the West, stating that Russia has the right to strike countries whose weapons are used by Ukraine to target Russian territory.

Putin Says Russia Fired ‘Hypersonic’ Ballistic Missile At Ukraine, Warns West!

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Thursday that Russia launched a “hypersonic” ballistic missile targeting a defense industry site in Ukraine, escalating the ongoing conflict. The missile, identified as part of Russia’s new Oreshnik missile system, was used in combat conditions for the first time and hit its target successfully. Putin’s comments come amid heightened tensions following Ukraine’s strikes on Russian territory using Western-made missiles.

Russia’s Hypersonic Missile: Oreshnik’s Successful Test

In a televised address, Putin revealed that the missile, called Oreshnik (meaning “hazel tree” in Russian), is a medium-range ballistic missile designed to travel at speeds of Mach 10, or approximately 2.5 to 3 kilometers per second. He claimed that modern air defense systems were incapable of intercepting the missile, making it a potent weapon in Russia’s arsenal.

Putin described the missile’s test as successful, asserting that it struck its intended target. He emphasized that the missile, deployed in a non-nuclear hypersonic configuration, represented a significant advancement in Russian military technology.

Putin Warns the West Over Escalation

The Russian President also issued a stark warning to the West, declaring that Moscow has the right to retaliate against countries whose weapons are used by Ukraine to target Russian territory.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities,” Putin stated. He added that any further escalation by NATO or its allies would prompt a decisive response from Russia.

Putin’s Statement Contradicts Zelensky’s Claims

Putin’s confirmation of the missile’s launch contradicts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s earlier claim that Russia had used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). While Zelensky’s assertion has been disputed, Putin’s focus on hypersonic capabilities highlights the increasing complexity and intensity of the war, which has now entered its 1000th day.

Oreshnik missile launch Russia Putin hypersonic missile Ukraine Putin warning NATO West Russia hypersonic missile Mach 10 Russia retaliation military escalation Ukraine
