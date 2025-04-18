Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • More Attacks Coming? Kremlin Says Putin’s Order Not To Hit Ukraine Energy Targets Has ‘Expired’

More Attacks Coming? Kremlin Says Putin’s Order Not To Hit Ukraine Energy Targets Has ‘Expired’

A month-long moratorium on Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure has officially come to an end, Kremlin spokesperson said.

More Attacks Coming? Kremlin Says Putin’s Order Not To Hit Ukraine Energy Targets Has ‘Expired’


A month-long moratorium on Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, previously ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has officially come to an end, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing a statement from the Kremlin.

The temporary halt was first announced on March 18, following a phone call between President Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The agreement was seen as a limited breakthrough in efforts to ease hostilities in the three-year conflict. However, Moscow and Kyiv repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce throughout that duration.

“The month has indeed expired,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing call in response to a question from AFP. “As of this time, there have been no other instructions from the supreme commander-in-chief, President Putin”, Peskov told AFP.

The now-expired moratorium was one of the few concessions secured by Trump in his bid to broker a broader ceasefire. Russian officials had earlier rejected a more comprehensive proposal from the US and Ukraine for a full, unconditional ceasefire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with scepticism, suggesting tjhat Russia had never honoured the commitment. “Despite Putin’s words,” Zelenskyy reportedly said, “Moscow was continuing to strike Ukraine’s energy targets.”

ALSO READ: Russian Arguments Have No Credibility’: Ukraine Initiates Probe Into Attack On Indian Pharma Warehouse

Filed under

Dmitry Peskov donald trump vladimir putin

US Secretary of State Mar

US Will ‘Move On’ From Ukraine Peace Efforts If No Progress Is Made, Rubio Warns
newsx

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport On May 2
newsx

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster
newsx

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row
newsx

More Attacks Coming? Kremlin Says Putin’s Order Not To Hit Ukraine Energy Targets Has ‘Expired’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Will ‘Move On’ From Ukraine Peace Efforts If No Progress Is Made, Rubio Warns

US Will ‘Move On’ From Ukraine Peace Efforts If No Progress Is Made, Rubio Warns

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport On May 2

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport On May 2

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

Entertainment

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave