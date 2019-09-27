Pakistan social media star Qandeel Baloch's brother was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday, three years after her murder. The Pakistani model was strangled to death at her home on July 15, 2016.

Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch’s brother has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pakistani court on Friday. Fouzia Azeem, who was better known as Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her house on July 15, 2016, in Multan, Punjab province. The verdict of the Qandeel Baloch murder case was declared by Pakistan’s Multan Court on Friday. The court sentenced the brother of the Pakistani social media star and acquitted six others including Mufti Abdul Qavi, other two brothers of Qandeel Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

Qandeel Baloch’s murder came to light in 2016. Baloch’s father filed a murder case against his son Waseem. Waseem later acknowledged before the magistrate that he had drugged and strangled his own sister. However, on August 21, this year, parents of Qandeel Baloch submitted an affidavit before the court, saying that they had forgiven their sons and requested the court to acquit them. But the request denied by the court. The murder case of Qandeel Baloch was registered on July 16, 2016, under murder charges, afterward, it was changed to the Anti-Honor Killing law. It stopped the culprits from getting acquitted from the case, even after a pardon from the complainant.

Qandeel Baloch was popular in Pakistan for her bold and controversial videos. Her videos often went viral on social media and made her a social media celebrity. She was considered as a sex-symbol in a conservative country like Pakistan. Baloch had innumerable followers on social media. According to international media reports, Qandeel Baloch became one of the top 10 Googled people in Pakistan. In Pakistan, every year more than 1,000 women are murdered in Pakistan through honor killings, mostly committed by male relatives of the family.

