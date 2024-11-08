A Qantas flight bound for Brisbane made an emergency landing in Sydney after an engine failure shortly after take-off, sparking a grass fire near the airport runway.

A Qantas flight bound for Brisbane made a dramatic return to Sydney on Tuesday after suffering an engine failure just moments after take-off, prompting an emergency landing that led to a grass fire near the runway. The incident, involving Qantas flight QF520, caused significant concern among passengers and temporarily closed one of Sydney Airport’s runways.

The Boeing 737 aircraft departed from Sydney Airport at approximately 12:35 p.m. local time. However, within four minutes, the plane experienced a mechanical issue. According to flight data, the aircraft abruptly stopped climbing and made an immediate turn back toward Sydney. It circled over the area before initiating an emergency landing, finally touching down at around 1:00 p.m.

Mark Willacy, an ABC journalist who was onboard, described the alarming situation in an interview with ABC TV. “As the plane was taking off, there was a large bang, followed by a violent shudder that reverberated through the entire aircraft,” he recounted. “We knew instantly that something was wrong. The plane struggled to gain altitude, and it was evident to everyone – passengers and crew alike – that something was seriously amiss.”

Pilot’s Quick Response Prevents Potential Crisis

Once airborne, the aircraft gained altitude gradually, banking westward and eventually circling over Sydney and the ocean before its descent. After roughly 10 to 15 minutes, the pilots addressed the situation, explaining to passengers that an issue had occurred with the right engine, which was subsequently shut down as a safety measure.

“The crew informed us that the engine on the right wing had malfunctioned but reassured us that it was under control,” Willacy said. Upon landing, emergency vehicles, including firetrucks, were on standby, and a grass fire was spotted nearby, likely ignited by the initial engine issue. Passengers observed plumes of smoke as fire crews worked to contain the flames.

Qantas’s chief pilot, Captain Richard Tobiano, later addressed the incident, confirming the suspected engine failure shortly after take-off. “After a brief period of circling, the aircraft landed safely at Sydney Airport,” Tobiano stated. “Our pilots are highly trained to manage such situations, and the aircraft followed all necessary procedures to ensure a secure landing.”

Tobiano acknowledged the distress passengers experienced and emphasized that Qantas would extend support to those affected. He also announced that the airline would investigate the engine issue to determine its cause. No injuries were reported, and all passengers were promptly rebooked on alternative flights.

Pilot Expertise Praised By AIPA

Following a preliminary inspection, Qantas engineers determined the plane had experienced a contained engine failure. Captain Tobiano reassured passengers that, while the noise was startling, there was no explosion and that the aircraft was equipped to continue flying safely on one engine.

Georgina Lewis, an employee with the Nine Network who was also onboard, recounted the moments of tension. “We heard a loud bang right after take-off,” she told Nine. “It appeared that one of the engines had failed.”

The Australian and International Pilots Association (AIPA) commended the QF520 crew’s handling of the emergency. Captain Steve Cornell, AIPA’s safety and technical director, praised their actions, stating, “Engine failures are extremely rare, but Qantas pilots are exceptionally trained to manage them with utmost professionalism.” He added that the incident underscored the importance of having two well-prepared pilots onboard, describing it as “the most essential safety feature in aviation.”

