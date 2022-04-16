On Saturday, Qasim Khan Suri resigned as deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, less than an hour before the chamber was to vote on a no-trust resolution against him for backing the previous government led by Imran Khan.

Suri has come under fire in recent days for his controversial April 3 verdict dismissing a no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Khan, as well as his decision to postpone the NA speaker’s election from April 16 to April 22.

Following this, the current Pakistan administration seeked for Suri’s removal. However, he announced his resignation through a post shared ofa copy of his resignation letter on Twitter, saying it represented his commitment to his party’s ideology of democracy and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Suri on Twitter stated “Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity will never be jeopardized. We shall fight for the interests of the country and its freedom. To preserve Pakistan, we will go to whatever length.”

Meanwhile, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, have been elected as the new Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly on Saturday.